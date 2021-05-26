Advocating for Autism Acceptance in Tanzania

Cannabis is prescribed as a treatment for autism in 14 states. Is it the wonder drug patients and families have been waiting for?. Although the research on cannabis and autism spectrum disorders is in its infancy, there has been much controversy and confusion. Over the years, more patients and their families are seeking guidance from doctors on using cannabis to alleviate symptoms. From preventing seizures to calming aggression, a slow trickle of research is suggesting that cannabidiol (CBD), a component of cannabis, may be the wonder drug families have been searching for. But does it hold up to this standard? Should we be recommending it to patients? How do we weigh the benefits and the risks?