newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bristol, CT

Bristol Hospital starting support group for those dealing with after effects of covid-19

Bristol Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL -- Bristol Hospital has started a support group for individuals dealing with the lingering effects of covid-19. The first meeting will take place on June 8 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., in the Hughes Auditorium at Bristol Hospital, located at 41 Brewster Road. Participants must wear masks and call ahead - at 860-585-3580 - to reserve a spot in the limited space available. There is no cost associated with the group.

www.bristolpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Government
Bristol, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Local
Connecticut Government
Bristol, CT
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Support Group#Cardiology#Brain Fog#Treatment Effects#Chronic Fatigue#The Brain#Bristol Hospital#Long Term Effects#Hospital Officials#Respiratory Therapist#Pulmonary Rehab#Shortness#Nurse Manager#Meeting#Hughes Auditorium#People Struggle#Daily Life Tasks#Masks#Breath
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Bristol, CTBristol Press

Bristol holding more mobile vaccine clinics this week

BRISTOL – The City of Bristol has announced more mobile vaccine clinics this week. Following two successful vaccine clinics at Rockwell Park and the Bristol Soccer Club this past weekend, Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu has announced that additional clinics will be held at the Rockwell Park Pavilion this week from noon to 6 p.m. The Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available, with Pfizer vaccines available for youths ages 12 to 15.
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Mass Vaccination Clinics in Connecticut Starting to Wind Down

More than 1.9 million people in Connecticut have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccination rate continues to increase, demand for the shot is slowing. As a result, some mass vaccination sites statewide are beginning to close and redirect their resources. Providers say the mass...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity trending downward as Connecticut prepares to reopen

As Connecticut prepares for a major reopening Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 metrics continue to trend in a promising direction, with weekly positivity rates and hospitalizations maintaining a steady decline. By midweek, Gov. Ned Lamont plans to lift social distancing requirements and capacity limits, allowing bars to reopen and eliminating the mask mandate for vaccinated people — with the ...
Connecticut Statewlad.com

Mask mandate expected to change in Conn. Wednesday

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation still requires wearing masks. While the CDC has altered its guidance on vaccinated people wearing masks, the State, for now, still has an executive order requiring all individuals to wear face coverings indoors. That is expected to change on Wednesday when other COVID-related mandates are dropped in Connecticut. The CDC does still recommend indoor mask wearing in certain circumstances. The state Department of Public Health is working on guidance for indoor events.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

20% of Connecticut child care centers have closed since COVID-19, and preschool capacity has dropped, posing challenges as workers return to their jobs

About 20% of Connecticut’s child care centers have permanently closed since the coronavirus pandemic, and preschool capacity has dropped by more than 10,000 slots since 2020, leaders of the nonprofit Connecticut Voices for Children said Monday as they released a new report on early childhood during COVID-19. At the same time, the state’s child care costs remain the fifth-highest in the nation, ...
Connecticut StateEyewitness News

CT businesses able to come up with mask mandate policies

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Soon, the state’s rule for wearing a mask indoors will be no more for vaccinated people, following in step with the CDC’s reversal last week. Governor Ned Lamont is making it clear each individual business can make their own policy with this, so while some still plan to enforce masks, there’s a growing number going mask-free, particularly big box stores.
Hartford, CTMiddletown Press

Hartford Hospital therapist running marathon for COVID-19 fund

BRISTOL — A health care worker who spent the last year caring for those suffering from COVID-19 will be hitting the pavement this fall to raise money for Hartford Hospital’s relief fund to help patients facing financial challenges because of the pandemic. Adam Levine is a dedicated runner, father of...
Posted by
Hartford Courant

Gov. Lamont says Connecticut will pay $1,000 bonus to first 10,000 people who get jobs. Program aims to get long-term unemployed back to work.

With some business owners saying they are having trouble finding workers, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced a plan Monday to pay a $1,000 signing bonus to the first 10,000 long-term unemployed workers who land a job. “Starting on Monday, Connecticut is going to offer you a $1,000 signing bonus,’' Lamont said at his regular Monday afternoon press briefing. “You see the big athletes get a ...
NBC Connecticut

What to Know About Lifting of COVID Restrictions in CT Wednesday

On Wednesday, the governor is lifting most remaining COVID-19-related restrictions and he is also ending the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated. Gov. Ned Lamont’s decision comes after the CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most indoor settings. Some businesses...
Bristol, CTBristol Press

Bristol mayor encouraging residents to get covid vaccine

BRISTOL – Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu is still encouraging anyone who has not received the vaccine to get out and get their shot. Vaccine opportunities in Bristol include the pharmacies, ESPN’s mass vaccination site and other options. Pfizer vaccinations will be administered from now until Thursday at the Rockwell Park Pavilion every day from noon to 6 p.m., with the exception of Saturday, when it will run from 2 to 6 p.m. No appointment is required.
Connecticut StateNew Britain Herald

State accepting applications for emergency rental assistance

Do you live in or own an apartment that you can no longer afford after experiencing hardship over the last year related to the covid-19 pandemic?. The State of Connecticut is now accepting applications for its new $235 million emergency rental assistance program, UniteCT. Eligible participants include landlords and tenants...
Bristol, CTBristol Press

SENIOR SIGNALS: Estate Planning and Elder Law attorneys are different

Elder law is a specialty area of legal practice that involves understanding and meeting the unique needs of elder clients and their families. The main difference between Estate Planning and Elder Law attorneys is that Elder Law attorneys focus on planning for a wide variety of “later in life” or “end of life” needs, whereas Estate Planning attorneys focus on planning for after death.
Bristol, CTBristol Press

Bristol Hospital sees another slight increase in covid-19 patients

BRISTOL -- Bristol Hospital saw another slight increase in coronavirus patients Tuesday. The hospital reported treating three patients with the virus, which is up from two patients a day earlier and one before the weekend. For most of last week, Bristol Hospital had only one patient with the virus. No...