Bristol Hospital starting support group for those dealing with after effects of covid-19
BRISTOL -- Bristol Hospital has started a support group for individuals dealing with the lingering effects of covid-19. The first meeting will take place on June 8 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., in the Hughes Auditorium at Bristol Hospital, located at 41 Brewster Road. Participants must wear masks and call ahead - at 860-585-3580 - to reserve a spot in the limited space available. There is no cost associated with the group.www.bristolpress.com