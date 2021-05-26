Bristol Hospital starting support group for those dealing with after effects of covid-19

BRISTOL – Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu is still encouraging anyone who has not received the vaccine to get out and get their shot. Vaccine opportunities in Bristol include the pharmacies, ESPN’s mass vaccination site and other options. Pfizer vaccinations will be administered from now until Thursday at the Rockwell Park Pavilion every day from noon to 6 p.m., with the exception of Saturday, when it will run from 2 to 6 p.m. No appointment is required.