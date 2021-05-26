newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Firefly Lane' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

By Joe Otterson
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 1 of the series debuted in February. The series stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke and is based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah. Both Heigl and Chalke will return for Season 2, which is slated to debut in 2022. More from Variety. In the...

www.middletownpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Hannah
Person
Katherine Heigl
Person
Sarah Chalke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Firefly Lane#Friendship#Television#Netflix Inc#Disney Plus#Variety S Newsletter#Outpace Netflix#Stars#Joy#Unlikely Duo#Love#February#Mixed Reviews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

B Positive: Season Two; CBS Sitcom Renewed for 2021-22 Season

Viewers will get to see more of the relationship between Drew and Gina in the 2021-22 television season. CBS has renewed the B Positive TV show for a second year. A comedy, the B Positive series stars Thomas Middleditch, Annaleigh Ashford, Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G., and Terrence Terrell. The story revolves around a man with B-positive blood who needs an organ transplant and finds an unlikely match. Drew (Middleditch) is a therapist and newly divorced dad who is in need of both a new kidney and a social life. He runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges former acquaintance from his past who volunteers one of her own kidneys. Together, Drew and Gina form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship, as they begin a journey that will forever affect both of their lives.
TV Seriesthenerdsofcolor

ABC Has Renewed ‘The Goldbergs’ for a Season 9

The beloved comedy, which is set in the ‘80s, stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Jeff Garlin, and Sam Lerner. The season 8 finale is set to air on Wednesday, May 19, and is titled, “The Proposal.” If you’re looking for a new favorite comfort show, The Goldbergs has you covered.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Black-ish Eight And Final Season Has Been Renewed At ABC

The beloved American sitcom Black-ish which has thrilled fans with its light and comedic side and important topics of racism, police brutality, and slavery in America are getting an eight-season, which is also slated to be its final season run. It has produced the spin-offs Grown-ish, Mixed-ish, and Old-ish, which in their own way has continued to present serious topics like female empowerment, racism, educational imbalance, and others.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Great North’ Renewed For Season 3 By Fox

Ahead of its Season 2 premiere, Fox has renewed animated comedy The Great North, from Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard, for a third season. The early renewal comes as Fox continues to double down on animation. It follows renewals of animated series including Bob’s Burgers, Duncanville, Family Guy and The Simpsons and new series Housebroken.
TV SeriesComicBook

Amazon Renews The Wheel of Time For Season 2 Ahead of First Season Premiere

Amazon has officially given the greenlight for Season 2 of The Wheel of Time. While we haven't seen even a full-length trailer for The Wheel of Time, Amazon seems very confident in its upcoming fantasy series and has renewed it for a second season. ComicBook.com first reported on the renewal yesterday after The Wheel of Time's Twitter account leaked a photo of the first script of the second season. Production of the first season wrapped earlier this week and the show is expected to be released later this year.
TV Seriesinspiredtraveler.ca

Castlevania Season 4: Ending Explained For The Netflix Anime

Konami’s game adaptation climaxes with a much more balanced and impactful season. It’s time to enjoy Castlevania on Netflix. Vampires live for hundreds of years, so they have been able to become patient people. That is what has ended up being needed with Netflix’s Castlevania series, which started very strong with the Dracula saga, and little by little it was deflated, drowned in dialogue and endless reflections.
TV Seriesdailyresearchplot.com

Halston Season 2 Canceled Or Renewed?

Halston Season 2 Updates: Halston is 2021 American streaming TV miniseries dependent on the existence of creator Halston, in view of the book Simply Halston by Steven Gaines, with Ewan McGregor featuring. It was requested to arrangement by Netflix in September 2019 and debuted on May 14, 2021. Sadly, for...
TV Seriesthedisinsider.com

Disney Channel Renews ‘The Owl House’ For a Third Season

Disney Channel has already given the green light on a third season of their hit animated series The Owl House. The news comes a little under a month before the shows season two premier on Saturday, June 12 at 10 AM EDT/PDT. According to Deadline, Season three will be comprised...
TV SeriesPopculture

ABC Sitcom to End With Season 8

A popular ABC sitcom is coming to an end very soon. It was recently announced that Black-ish would end after its eighth season. Kenya Barris, the creator of Black-ish, made the announcement on his Instagram account. "To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for,...
TV Seriesdefendernetwork.com

‘Black-ish’ coming to an end after upcoming eighth season

Kenya Barris, creator of the hit series Black-ish, announced on Friday that the series has been renewed for its eighth and final season. “To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish been RENEWED by ABC for it’s EIGHTH… and FINAL SEASON,” Barris wrote in part on Instagram. “In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!”
TV Seriesthebigdm.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Renewed for Season 6

If you’re a fan of The Masked Singer you’ll be happy to know that it’s coming back for a sixth season. The news was revealed by Fox during the reveal of its 2021/2022 TV schedule. This new take on a singing competition was bound to be renewed because of its...
TV SeriesDecider

Miranda Cosgrove Reveals June Premiere Date for ‘iCarly’ Revival

The countdown to iCarly has begun. The highly anticipated revival of the hit Nickelodeon series is set to premiere on Paramount+ Thursday, June 17, the streamer announced today. Series star Miranda Cosgrove helped spread the news with her birthday celebration, ringing in 28 years with a gathering on set. In...
TV Seriesthenerdsofcolor

Hulu Announces Premiere Date for ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Nine Perfect Strangers will premiere on August 18 with a weekly release. The series will be eight-episode total and stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto. Based on The New...
TV SeriesVulture

Apparently, Someone Wanted More Firefly Lane, Because That’s What We’re Getting

The Get Down. Tuca & Bertie. Astronomy Club. Teenage Bounty Hunters. These are all Netflix original series that the streaming behemoth (*cough* bestreamoth) canceled after one season. Firefly Lane. This is a Netflix original series that the bestreamoth (nice) has renewed for a second season. Today, Netflix announced via a press release and video that the series, starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as a duo of besties, will return in 2022 and that they will “reprise their roles as lifelong best friends facing the ultimate test of their friendship and the path to sustain the other relationships in their lives.” Mysterious! Heigl and Chalke themselves made the announcement in a video, during which they toasted to the occasion and shared their excitement with the show’s fans. “We don’t have all the answers yet, but trust us: It is going to be worth the wait. And we promise all of your questions will be answered,” says Chalke.
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

Netflix Gives Series Order to Darren Star Comedy 'Uncoupled'

Netflix has given a series order to “Uncoupled,” a comedy from Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman about a newly single gay man whose life changes after his husband walks out on him. Netflix has ordered eight half-hour episodes of the single-camera comedy from MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media. Star...
TV SeriesIn Style

Netflix Announced a Bridgerton Spin-Off About Queen Charlotte

Bridgerton fans have reason to celebrate. Variety reports that in addition to additional seasons of the sexy series, Netflix announced that a series about a young Queen Charlotte is on the way. Shonda Rhimes will write and executive produce the series, which still doesn't have a title, and will also feature younger versions of fan-favorite characters Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.
TV & Videoslaughingplace.com

FX Renews “Breeders” for a Third Season

FX has renewed Breeders for a third season on the network, starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard. FX has renewed Breeders for a third season, just after the season two finale aired on May 17. Produced in the UK by Avalon Television, Breeders stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard as...