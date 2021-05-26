Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

St Louis Cardinals News: Paul DeJong working his way back

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 30: Paul DeJong #11 of the St. Louis Cardinals in action against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 30, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Paul DeJong has been on the IL with a fractured rib but the St Louis...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Dejong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnc Park#St Louis Cardinals News#The St Louis Cardinals#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Pa#Field#Photo#April#Things#Pittsburgh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBhoustonherald.com

Cardinals ace Flaherty takes on nemesis Milwaukee without DeJong, Molina

MILWAUKEE — Jack Flaherty is the major leagues' top winner at 6-0 this season, but the Cardinals righthander hasn't faced the Milwaukee Brewers this season until Thursday afternoon. The Brewers have been hard on Flaherty, beating him six times in eight decisions, including three wins in three decisions here and...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Slams seventh home run

DeJong went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the 4-1 win Wednesday over the Mets. DeJong slammed a home run off Marcus Stroman in the fifth inning to open up the lead. The 27-year-old has struggled at the plate this year, slashing .192/.288/.413. However, he leads the Cardinals with seven home runs and 13 walks.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Goldschmidt, DeJong homer as Cardinals, Kim take Game 1 vs. Mets, 4-1

A home run that would have put out a light staked the Cardinals to an early lead and a home run out of reach put away the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Mets. In between, Kwang Hyun Kim pitched expertly around his own walks, two lengthy delays, and...
MLBFrankfort Times

DeJong, Goldschmidt lead Cards over Mets 4-1 in opener

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer, Paul Goldschmidt added a solo shot off Marcus Stroman and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 4-1 in a doubleheader opener on Wednesday that extended their winning streak to six. Kwang Hyun Kim pitched four innings, combining...
MLBTimes Union

Colorado-St. Louis Runs

Rockies first. Raimel Tapia walks. Trevor Story flies out to right field to Dylan Carlson. Ryan McMahon doubles to right field. Raimel Tapia scores. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to shallow right field, Tommy Edman to Paul Goldschmidt. Ryan McMahon to third. Garrett Hampson flies out to deep left center field to Harrison Bader.
MLBViva El Birdos

Cardinals Fall to Mets in Game Two

The Cardinals continued Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Mets with Johan Oviedo starting across from Miguel Castro in what was a bullpen game for New York. It was a rough game across the board for the Redbirds. The Mets capitalized on some mistakes from Cards’ pitchers and the St. Louis defense came just short of making a few impressive plays that may have limited the damage. Pile on top of that some bad BABIP luck and ten Cardinals left on base through seven innings, and it makes for a long game for the losing side.
MLBMLB

Cards take G1 after 'pretty wacky inning'

The Cardinals bashed their way to their 10th win in their last 12 games in Wednesday’s Game 1 victory of a twin bill over the Mets, 4-1, but a wacky game left them without Dylan Carlson, their talented young slugger and a key cog at the top of the lineup. Carlson was out of the starting lineup in the nightcap at Busch Stadium, but he made a pinch-hitting appearance with an RBI single in the fourth inning.
KSDK

Winning streak snapped as Cardinals split doubleheader against Mets

ST. LOUIS — Not even Paul DeJong’s magic against the Mets could help the Cardinals pull off a doubleheader sweep Wednesday night at Busch Stadium. After his home run capped the Cardinals 4-1 win in the opener, the Cardinals saw their six-game winning streak snapped with a 7-2 loss in the second game. It was only the third loss for the Cardinals in their last 13 games.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Could require IL stint

DeJong (side) could require a stint on the injured list, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Manager Mike Shildt said Thursday that DeJong's MRI revealed "mostly good news," but his injury could still create a pause. The 27-year-old will travel with the team for its upcoming road trip in San Diego, but the Cardinals will bring an extra infielder in case DeJong is placed on the injured list. If DeJong misses additional time, Edmundo Sosa could see increased at-bats.
MLBcardsconclave.com

Rockie-ing and Rolling

You know, I can really get behind this new idea the Cardinals have of sweeping their weekend series. First Cincinnati, then the Pirates, and now Colorado. If they can do it next weekend against the Padres at Petco, that’d be great. It was a series with some very different paths...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cardinals' DeJong has bruise in rib area, may go on 10-day IL

MILWAUKEE — Shortstop Paul DeJong traveled with the Cardinals to San Diego Thursday after the Cardinals’ 2-0 victory over Milwaukee. But that doesn’t mean he will be playing in that series. An MRI taken on DeJong’s left side Thursday revealed a “pretty significant contusion,” in the rib area, said manager...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wild pitch on strikeout sparks Brewers' 4-1 win over Cardinals

MILWAUKEE — On Tuesday, the Cardinals had one hit for seven innings and two for 10 before exploding for five runs to prevail in the 11th. Play it again, Sam, as on Wednesday night. The Cardinals again had one hit for seven innings before rallying. Milwaukee righthander Brandon Woodruff had...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Without hitting home runs, Cardinals' DeJong produces with men on base

If Paul DeJong remains hitting fifth, the spot he occupied Saturday in the Cardinals’ lineup, he is apt to bat more times with runners in scoring position than anybody else on the club. Those batting directly in front of him — Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado — figure to be...
MLBstlsportspage.com

Thursday’s Game Report: Cardinals 2, Brewers 0

Jack Flaherty was well aware of what he called the “demons” that had affected his previous starts in Milwaukee, including allowing a career-high nine runs in just three innings in his last start there last September. What he also was well aware of going into Thursday’s game, however, was how...
MLBViva El Birdos

Late Inning Woes Sink Cards in 2-0 Loss to Crew

The Cardinals continued their road trip with the second game of a three-game set against the Brewers on Wednesday. John Gant took the bump for the Cards across from Brandon Woodruff, who has been dominant through the early part of the 2021 season. Gant continued to struggle with control issues, walking three while hitting one batter, but was able to keep the Cards within striking distance with a little help from the bullpen. The bullpen couldn’t hold the game in the end though, as Ryan Helsley eventually gave up three runs to put the game out of reach. Woodruff was almost unhittable for seven innings and his only real blemish was a home run given up to Tyler O’Neill, but the bullpen held the lead up with help from a 31-pitch save from Josh Hader.
MLBMLB

DeJong departs early due to side tightness

The status of one of the Cardinals’ most consistent presences in their nightly lineup is in question. St. Louis shortstop Paul DeJong was removed from Wednesday night’s tilt against Brandon Woodruff and the Brewers in the bottom of the fifth inning with left side tightness, having been replaced by Edmundo Sosa. DeJong went 0-for-2 before his removal, including a strikeout in the fifth amid Woodruff’s five no-hit innings to start the game -- a bid broken up in the sixth.