Investigation: Residential Treatment Centers Aren’t Keeping Children Safe

By Anthony Cotton
cpr.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren with severe mental health issues may land in residential treatment centers in Colorado. It's the same for kids who get stuck in the foster care system. But rather than support young people, these facilities can put kids in further jeopardy. Many share in a sense of exasperation: families who find it difficult to learn what goes on behind closed doors, child care advocates who are calling for reform, and the workers who care for these young people. This all came to light in a joint investigation by Jennifer Brown from The Colorado Sun and Jeremy Jojola from 9News.

State
Colorado State
