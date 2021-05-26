newsbreak-logo
Amazon To Acquire Hollywood Movie Studio MGM

By Eric Deggans
NPR
 3 days ago

A deal was announced on Wednesday in which Amazon will acquire MGM, the storied Hollywood movie studio. Today, Amazon bought a movie studio. It paid nearly $8.5 billion for the 97-year-old MGM. And it's getting a lot more than James Bond and Rambo and Clarice Starling, it's also getting the "Housewives," Offred from "The Handmaid's Tale" and reality TV king Mark Burnett. For more on all of this, we're joined now by NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

MoviesPolygon

17 great movies leaving Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon at the end of May 2021

The end of the month means a fresh new crop of interesting films coming to platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime — but it also means scrambling to say goodbye to all the great movies you forgot about or always meant to get around to but didn’t. You’re looking for the good stuff and you don’t have a lot of time. We get it; we got you covered.
MoviesGizmodo

Mark Wahlberg and Antione Fuqua Were Blindsided by Paramount+ News

Studios are pissing off a lot of folks. Most of them were blindsided by studios who decided to dump their content onto streaming services without a heads up. The latest in Hollywood to be shocked by these type of announcements are Mark Wahlberg and director Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer) who were surprised to discover their film Infinite will premiere exclusively on Paramount+.
TV Showsgeekwire.com

With $8.45 billion MGM deal, Amazon scripts its own Hollywood plot twist

Amazon’s agreement to acquire MGM for $8.45 billion has all the makings of a great script, combining a Hollywood icon with an Internet powerhouse. But will this unlikely pairing be a giant blockbuster or a massive flop?. Joining us to assess the situation on this episode of the GeekWire Podcast...
Businessinterbrand.com

Amazon, MGM – and MAYA: Why this is a good deal

Amazon’s $ 8.45 billion acquisition of MGM epitomises the perfect combination of the three assets required to compete for people’s attention: content, to fuel customer acquisition; data, to increase retention; and scale, to sustain lower prices. The bet is on MGM’s library’s ability to boost the Prime population – currently...
Businessmediapost.com

Roku Channel Fattens Content With First Streaming Rights To Saban Films

Looking to beef up The Roku Channel’s content to compete with fellow free, ad-supported streamers including Peacock, Tubi and Pluto TV, Roku has struck its first pay-one window licensing agreement, with Saban Films. The deal gives The Roku Channel exclusive rights to offer a selection of Saban’s 2021 film slate...
TV Showsgamingideology.com

Amazon Prime Video could soon get thousands of new movies and TV shows

Amazon Prime Video could give Netflix and Disney Plus a huge headache. This week, a mega deal was closed by the tech giant that could see literally thousands of TV shows and movies going to the Prime Video service. It was revealed on Wednesday that Amazon had acquired iconic movie studio MGM in a massive $ 8.45 billion deal.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Amazon Acquires Documentary About the Life of Val Kilmer

Amazon Studios has acquired a new documentary about the life and times of Val Kilmer. I guess if you’ve ever been interested in the life of the actor, many of your questions will be answered in this doc, which is titled Val. The doc will feature never-before-seen footage “that’s been...
Businessenter21st.com

A James Bond TV collection? What Amazon Prime Video does subsequent with MGM

Amazon was already an essential participant within the movie and streaming companies, however on July 26, the tech firm catapulted itself as much as the likes of WarnerMedia and Disney with the acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios. Marcus Loew based MGM in 1924, and grew it into one of the essential studios in Hollywood. But what does Amazon do with a virtually 100-year-old film studio?
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

It’s finally the weekend and, wouldn’t you know it, the various major streaming services are offering up a load of great fresh content over the next few days to keep you entertained no matter what combination of sites you’re subscribed to. Check out the full list of everything that’s on its way to Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video from Friday, May 28th to Monday, May 31st below, and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights.
BusinessPosted by
Primetimer

Amazon-MGM deal raises the question on the future of Epix and Mark Burnett

Amazon has yet to decide the fate of Epix, MGM’s premium cable channel, which has stepped up its original series production in recent years. Meanwhile, Mark Burnett, head of MGM Television, will earn hundreds of millions of dollars in the deal as part of a small stake he owns. MGM Television acquired Burnett's programs, including Survivor and The Apprentice. As Deadline notes, Amazon has struggled with its unscripted programming and MGM's library could offer a big boost. But would Burnett want to stick around? "The big question is whether Burnett, who also famously produced The Apprentice as well as shows such as Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?, would want to join the tech company, whose TV and film studio is run by Jennifer Salke," says Deadline's Peter White. "So far, indications are that the former British paratrooper may leave after the transaction vs. staying on to try and turn around Amazon’s unscripted fortunes." As Variety's Cynthia Littleton notes, "Burnett has been an unconventional leader for MGM. He’s an active producer on a number of high-profile productions which means he rarely keeps regular office hours. He’s also well-known as an entrepreneur who is always in the hunt for deals, IP and partnerships."
NFLnewsverses.com

Amazon to purchase MGM Studios for $8.45 billion

Amazon stated Wednesday it should purchase MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, marking its boldest transfer but into the leisure business and turbocharging its streaming ambitions. The deal is the second-largest acquisition in Amazon’s historical past, behind its $13.7 billion buy of Entire Meals in 2017. Amazon stated it hopes to...