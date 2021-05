Dogs can learn to smell low blood sugar, oncoming seizures, and certain cancers. At the University of Pennsylvania, they’re now learning to smell the coronavirus, too. Tuukka likes to play Frisbee. Griz adores a squishy orange ball. Toby uses his leisure time to nap or bark at passing vehicles. But these otherwise ordinary mutts have an extraordinary ability: They are part of a pack of research dogs that can sniff out the distinctive scent of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.