newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

How Police Reports Became Bulletproof

By Heard on All Things Considered
NPR
 3 days ago

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Phillip Atiba Goff, Center for Policing Equity co-founder and professor of African-American studies and psychology at Yale, on the role police reports in news coverage.

www.npr.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bulletproof#Audio#Npr#Yale#African American Studies#Professor#News Coverage#Atiba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
MinoritiesSmithsonian

How George Floyd's Death Became A Catalyst for Change

One year after the killing of George Floyd, the National Museum of African American History and Culture reflects on the incidents of last summer in what was the largest collective protest ever on U.S. soil. Today, we memorialize George Floyd and so many others whose lives ended tragically and abruptly.
Entertainmentkvnf.org

Fifty And Forward: An Anniversary Celebration Of NPR

On May 3rd, 2021, NPR turned 50 years old. NPR grew up alongside a post-Watergate journalism ethos that shaped the media industry for decades. Hosted by Audie Cornish and featuring other NPR journalists, we'll unpack that ethos: how it developed in the newsroom and changed over time, through today. Analytical, critical and forward-thinking, this program tells the story of NPR's history in the context of the growth of modern media.
Sciencetalesbuzz.com

The NYT’s anti-science ‘science’ reporter, despicable cartoon

Diary of disturbing disinformation and dangerous delusions:. We say: The original headline — naked clickbait for the left, later changed — outraged many, thanks to author Michelle Goldberg’s blatant politicization of anti-Semitism, something that should be vile to everyone, regardless of partisan persuasion. We say: New York Times COVID reporter...
MinoritiesNPR

Consider This from NPR

There's something you hear over and over again in the debate over transgender athletes in school sports, or rather something you don't hear. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) CORNISH: Have you had a single example of a transgender child trying to gain unfair competitive advantage?. JIM JUSTICE: No, I have...
Public HealthNPR

As More People Return To In-Person Work, Employers Weigh Whether To Mandate Vaccines

I'm Ari Shapiro in Washington, where two weeks from now, all remaining restrictions on how many people can pack into businesses will end. Around the country, businesses and state and local governments are dropping pandemic rules. More people will be heading back to in-person work soon, and so many employers are looking at whether they can require workers to get the vaccine. Johnny Taylor Jr. is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Los Angeles, CAinsideradio.com

A Martinez Selected As Fourth Host Of NPR’s ‘Morning Edition.’

After a nationwide search, NPR selects A Martinez as the fourth host for the nationally-syndicated “Morning Edition,” carried by 835 public radio stations nationwide. Martinez, who has been hosting “Take Two” on Pasadena Area Community College news/talk KPCC Los Angeles (89.3), will join NPR on July 6 based in Culver City, CA.
Scienceareomagazine.com

The Lab Leak and Other Conspiracy Theories, Some Of Which Turned Out to Be True

Conspiracy theories are the new evil of our time—or so we thought. Over the past six months, there has been a unified drive from politicians and Big Tech to ban all conspiracy theories and theorists from the internet. QAnon, Alex Jones, David Icke, many anti-vaxxers and Donald Trump have all been banned or suspended from Twitter and YouTube, along with dozens of public figures, while Facebook and Instagram have removed more than 12 million pieces of content they believed to be spreading disinformation and promoting false, discredited and dangerous conspiracy theories.
EconomyNPR

Toby Egbuna Wins the $50K NPR How I Built This Fellows Grant

How I Built This Fellow Toby Egbuna will receive a $50,000 grant for his business venture Chezie. Egbuna was selected as one of the 10 fellows who participated in this year's How I Built This Fellowship Program with Guy Raz. Chezie is an online platform on a mission to create more inclusive and equitable workplaces. Chezie makes it possible for underrepresented job seekers to find relatable insights on what it's like for someone with their intersection of identities to work at a company before they decide to apply for a job — and helps companies gain insights into the effectiveness of their diversity and inclusion efforts.
Minoritiesjonathanturley.org

“Please Don’t Write About It”: New York Times Science Reporter Declares Lab Leak Theory “Racist”

Despite recent reports raising questions over whether Covid-19 originated in a the Wuhan virology lab and Dr. Fauci admitting that the leak theory was possible (and worth investigating), the science and health reporter for the New York Times declared yesterday that the theory was “racist.” Even Facebook has announced that it is willing to allow users to discuss the theory and underlying evidence. When the tweets triggered an outcry, Apoorva Mandavilli deleted the tweets and, when asked by a Fox reporter for a comment, added “please don’t write” about her controversy.
Durham, NCscalawagmagazine.org

How Durham, North Carolina, became the first US city to ban police exchanges with Israel

Editors' note: The militarization of police is a global enterprise. This story was originally published on May 10, 2018, three weeks after local organizers won the first city resolution against international police exchanges in the nation that prevents police officers from receiving military-style training in Israel. We're republishing this success story now in support of the South's legacy of intersectional solidarity with Palestine, dating back to the Civil Rights Movement. Over the last 20 years, Israel has trained thousands of American police forces, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, and military units for decades, feeding an exchange of tactics used by United States forces against Black and Brown people both at home and abroad. We hope many more cities around the country follow Durham's lead.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

CNN Anchor Laura Coates Sued For $200,000 After Allegedly Screwing Over Her Former Managers

CNN anchor Laura Coates is being sued by her former managers who claim she screwed them out of thousands of dollars. According to the lawsuit obtained by Radar, LopezTalent is accusing The Laura Coates Show star of breaching her contract with the management company, claiming Coates "abruptly and improperly terminated" their agreement and is refusing to pay what is allegedly owed to them.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Forbes

‘He Was Tortured’: Outrage Erupts Over Videos Of Black Man’s Deadly Encounter With Louisiana Police

Videos obtained by The Associated Press showing the deadly 2019 arrest of a Black man in Louisiana have sparked renewed national outrage over police brutality, with new body cam footage the AP revealed Friday showing the 49-year-old Ronald Greene was forced to remain face down on the ground despite having dangerously low oxygen levels, in what Greene's sister said Friday amounted to evidence he "was tortured.”
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

13-year-old trans girl in Florida reveals horrifying bulling video

Students at a Florida middle school were caught on video last week viciously beating up and taunting at a 13-year-old trans girl.According to Chad Sanford, an older student began following her on Friday afternoon at Deerfield Beach Middle School, before a crowd formed and a student threw her to the ground with a horrifying smack.“He called me a gay f—t,” Ms Sanford told a local NBC affiliate. “He said he was going to knock the gayness out of me. Why does my sexual orientation have to do with you not liking me? Just leave me alone. I don’t want to...
Posted by
Wess Haubrich

72-Year-Old Cannibal Serial Killer Arrested in Mexico

Sometimes cases break in the oddest ways. This case has been updated here. A 72-year-old cannibal serial killer in the Mexican city of Atizapan (just northwest of Mexico City) has been arrested for killing and savagely dismembering his girlfriend with a machete.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Pupil, 17, who died on school trip to New York after 'teachers didn't let her see a doctor' when she felt ill at the Empire State Building was treatable right up to moment she had cardiac arrest, doctor tells inquest

A teenager who died on a school trip to New York was treatable right up to the point of her cardiac arrest on the morning of her death, a doctor told an inquest today. Ana Uglow, 17, had felt unwell for a week before she collapsed in her hotel room during an American history trip.