8 Victims Killed In Shooting At San Jose, Calif., Rail Yard
Multiple people are dead after a shooting Wednesday morning at a light rail facility in downtown San Jose, Calif. Law enforcement has said the shooter is also dead. In San Jose, Calif., a gunman opened fire at a local light rail control facility early this morning. Nine people, including the gunman, are dead. Here is Santa Clara sheriff's department spokesperson Russell Davis speaking in front of the Valley Transportation Authority, or VTA, building where the shootings took place.www.npr.org