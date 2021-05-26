newsbreak-logo
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son wears his tux to prom

By Mark Gray
wonderwall.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoaquin Consuelos is taking a page out of his famous dad's book. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son attended his prom on May 25 while wearing a tuxedo that was once worn by the "Riverdale" star. "It's Prom night…. Quino and his lovely date Melissa," Mark wrote alongside a photo...

