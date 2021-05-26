newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

'SOUR' girl: Olivia Rodrigo reveals which lyrics she's most proud of, which song her parents like best

By Andrea Dresdale
willmarradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an #askOlivia session for Twitter on Wednesday, Olivia Rodrigo was asked everything from her favorite snack to her preferred kind of juice. But she also answered some serious questions about her acclaimed new album, SOUR. Asked what song on her debut album she's most excited to perform onstage, Olivia...

www.willmarradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#A Royal Flush#Trader Joe#Song Lyrics#Abc Audio#Sour#Video#Apple Juice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
Related
Family RelationshipsThe Sun US

Who are Olivia Rodrigo’s parents?

OLIVIA Rodrigo has has an incredible rise to fame with her debut single "drivers licence". And Olivia, 18, has been supported every step of the way by her dedicated parents. Here's more about them... Who are Olivia Rodrigo's parents?. Olivia's father, Ronald Rodrigo, is a therapist. The family live in...
Musiccelebmix.com

Olivia Rodrigo’s Album “SOUR” Is Bitter Sweet

Olivia Rodrigo just released her debut album, “SOUR,” on Friday, May 20, through Geffen Records (Polydor Records in the UK), and it is so bitter sweet. The 11-track album takes listeners on a ride of a teenage break-up and the mixed emotions that come with it. She may have been thrown into the spotlight at a young age, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have the same feelings as a regular teenager.
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Olivia Rodrigo Unveils Debut Album Sour: Stream

Olivia Rodrigo has released her highly-anticipated debut album Sour via Geffen/Interscope. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify. Sour includes Rodrigo’s record-breaking No. 1 hit “Drivers License”, as well as its follow-up singles “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U“. All 11 tracks on the LP were written by the former Disney star and her chief collaborator Dan Nigro, who also produced the bulk of the album.
Musichot1061.com

Call Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Heartbreak Hotline to Get an Early Taste of Her New Album

Olivia Rodrigo is giving fans more of a taste of Sour, her upcoming debut album, through her heartbreak hotline. The 18-year-old pop star aired a promo for her album during a commercial break on Saturday Night Live‘s latest episode on Saturday (May 15), where she made her debut as a musical guest and performed her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Drivers License” and new song “Good 4 U.” Styled like a nostalgic commercial with lyrical and aesthetic references to her previously released songs, her Sour promo asks viewers, “Suffer from a broken heart? Do you eat strawberry ice cream at every meal? Do you want to scream real loud? The next time you’re heartbroken, don’t get sweet. Get Sour by Olivia Rodrigo.”
MusicPosted by
People

Lyrics from Olivia Rodrigo's Debut Album SOUR That Make the Perfect Instagram Captions

Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut album, SOUR, on May 21, and wow, it's the emo-pop-punk confection of the summer. The album is a mix of old-school Taylor Swift (which makes sense considering Swift is one of Rodrigo's heroes) with hints of Paramore, and — if you're not currently in high school — man, it'll take you back. The angsty album centers on 18-year-old Rodrigo's run-in with her first heartbreak, and it has plenty of lyrical gems for your next Instagram caption. Or maybe a subtweet or two? We won't judge.
MusicA.V. Club

Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR is so much more than a breakup album

When Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License” was released in January, it instantly became a massive hit. Rodrigo was the first non-American Idol female artist to have her initial single debut atop the Billboard charts since Lauryn Hill, over 20 years ago. Many who latched on to the track didn’t know they were listening to a TV actor who’d been steadily working for the better part of a decade, much less that she was the star of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The song’s immense success signaled that, in this new era, Disney artists don’t need to follow the same formula as the Radio Disney superstars who broke through a decade ago. Rodrigo is foregoing the cheesy singles and music videos; she even says “fucking.”
MusicPosted by
Newsweek

Olivia Rodrigo's New Album 'Sour' Sparks Wave of Teenage Angst

Olivia Rodrigo has released her debut album "Sour" this morning and it's prompting feelings of teenage angst in listeners. The 18-year-old skyrocketed to fame earlier this year with her hit single "Drivers License"—a teenage heartbreak anthem that had real-life subjects, adding an element of gravity to the poignant lyrics. For...
Internetstayhipp.com

Olivia Rodrigo ‘Sour’ Twitter Reaction Memes

Breakout artist Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut album Sour on May 21 and internet users are reacting with hilarious memes and gifs. Her album features the angst-driven “good 4 u” and her No. 1 hit and nostalgia inducing track “Drivers License.”. Sour is taking listeners on a cathartic journey and...
EntertainmentVulture

All the Olivia Rodrigo Lyrics From Sour You Could’ve Used in High School

This one’s for those of us who had to get through bad high-school breakups with only the twang of Taylor Swift’s early lyrics to survive. Our only hope for the future, Olivia Rodrigo, took notes and has supplied the angsty, insecure, unsure but unstoppable album we needed with Sour, her debut album. Sure, the 18-year-old High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star went through her high-school heartbreak from the set of a Disney show, but the universal experience of moving on from a fuckboy transcends demographic. (Plus, her confessional lyrics spill the goss between her and her co-star Joshua Bassett that they can’t say out loud. It’s service, really.) If this were 2013, black-and-white edits of Olivia Rodrigo’s lyrics would be filling tumblr blogs and Pinterest boards right now. Below, we’ve covered all possible Instagram caption and subtweet needs — including you, Miss Rodrigo. Don’t let that boy forget what he did.
MusicPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

On 'Sour,' Olivia Rodrigo Is A Lowercase Girl With Caps-Lock Feelings

Lowercase girls tend to fly under the radar by design, but once you start looking you'll see them everywhere. For one thing, they've been all over the streaming charts in the past few years: folklore, evermore, "thank u, next," girl in red, mxmtoon, dodie, beabadoobee, how i'm feeling now, "drivers license," "deja vu," "good 4 u" — to name just a few recent, femme-forward musical phenomena that wouldn't even think of imposing the tyranny of capital letters on the listener's imagination.
MusicVanity Fair

Olivia Rodrigo, Sour, and Her High School Musical Drama, Explained

I’m one of those lost souls who falls somewhere between the lands of millennial and Gen Z, both in birth year and in tastes. But in one pop-culture respect, my tendencies slant decidedly toward the latter. That would be the drama surrounding Olivia Rodrigo, her debut album, Sour, and her TV show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
MusicRefinery29

Why It Literally Hurts To Listen To Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour

If you woke up to your entire timeline feeling feelings about Olivia Rodrigo's newly-released Sour, you are far from alone. In fact, nothing has made us feel quite as emo in perhaps a whole entire generation. "Sour is excellent and also, I hope, the new Jagged Little Pill in that I hope even the teens who have not yet had the chance to have their hearts broken can listen to it and go through every emotion as an anticipatory exercise," one listener tweeted. "Olivia Rodrigo's whole album Sour is your friendly reminder to never hurt a Pisces' feelings," another posted. "I've spent the entire pandemic regressing into an angsty teenager and I just reached my final form, thank u Olivia Rodrigo," read another tweet.