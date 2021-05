There are increasing signs that Matt Gaetz’s future prospects aren’t great. The GOP congressman’s ex-girlfriend is cooperating with the feds, his former “wingman,” the one who accused him of sex trafficking a minor, is cooperating with the feds, and now there are stories about planes of young women in the Bahamas. Conspicuously, there’s no phalanx of top Republicans rushing to surround Gaetz. The only colleague seemingly stoked to be at his side is someone who is herself a pariah in the party who can’t go a week without doing a big racist.