THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Director J.J. Abrams On Whether The STAR WARS Sequels Needed To Be Planned Out
The original Star Wars movies were made without a firm plan in place (beyond what was in George Lucas' head), and Lucasfilm took that same approach with the sequels. Unfortunately, that boiled down to us getting a trilogy of movies that seemed to be based around the clashing visions of two filmmakers - J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson - who had very different ideas for the franchise.www.comicbookmovie.com