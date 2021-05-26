Cancel
THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Director J.J. Abrams On Whether The STAR WARS Sequels Needed To Be Planned Out

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 5 days ago

The original Star Wars movies were made without a firm plan in place (beyond what was in George Lucas' head), and Lucasfilm took that same approach with the sequels. Unfortunately, that boiled down to us getting a trilogy of movies that seemed to be based around the clashing visions of two filmmakers - J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson - who had very different ideas for the franchise.

There’s a precise moment, down to the second, when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker loses me. At exactly 43 minutes into the film, Chewbacca appears on the screen, alive and well, after he’s been “died” in an explosion. A few scenes prior, Chewie gets captured by the First Order and brought to a transport ship. Rey attempts to stop the transport with the Force, but her foe and love interest Kylo Ren uses the Force to stop her. After a tug-of-war, Rey loses control of her powers and releases a wave of lightning bolts. The transport blows up. R.I.P. Chewbacca.
"Star Trek." Just saying the words carries an immense sense of history and legacy. Everyone knows about Star Trek — but not everyone knows Star Trek. To the uninitiated, the franchise can appear to be something daunting and challenging to get into, a near-impossible universe to find an introductory foot in, like the complicated comic book continuity of the DC or Marvel universes. And I should know because, once upon a time, I was one of them.
For a minute there, it looked like Mission: Impossible III would never get out of development hell. Following the release of John Woo’s dove-filled Mission: Impossible II in 2000, Paramount and producer-star Tom Cruise struggled to find the right story and director for the third installment in their venerable franchise. From 2002 to 2004, directors David Fincher and Joe Carnahan came and went, as did casting attachments such as Scarlett Johannson and Kenneth Branagh as a Timothy McVeigh-type villain in Carnahan’s scenario.
Longtime fans of the DCEU are going to view J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Superman reboot with skepticism no matter what form it ends up taking, for no other reason than the fact that it’ll move the Big Blue Boy Scout one step further away from both the SnyderVerse and Henry Cavill. Indeed, even a cursory glance at social media makes it clear there are a lot of people out there happy to ignore whatever Bad Robot, Warner Bros. and DC Films come up with if it doesn’t involve their preferred star and/or mythology.
There is still a long way to go before Ta-Nehisi Coates's Superman is concrete, but The Hollywood Reporter relayed foundational rumblings Wednesday morning. Tatiana Siegel and Borys Kit—with supplemental reporting by Aaron Couch—uncovered several new morsels about the project. It was originally announced in February that Ta-Nehisi Coates will write the script, which "isn't expected ... until mid-December," while J.J. Abrams had been locked in to produce:
Ever since the news dropped that J.J. Abrams was working on a Superman reboot back in February, DC fans have been desperate to get more info on the project. We’ve come to understand that it will feature a Black version of the Man of Steel, with comic book scribe Ta-Nehisi Coates penning the script, but beyond that story details have been thin on the ground. A new exposé on the movie from The Hollywood Reporter reveals one important fact, though: the hero’s traditional origins story will remain intact.
It wouldn’t be hyperbolic to call Warner Bros.’ handling of their DC properties over the last decade shambolic, and that might even be putting it lightly. The studio has stumbled from one approach to another, failing to settle on a unified tone or creative direction, something that doesn’t look as though it’ll change at any point in the near future.
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Given the popularity of the superhero genre, there are a number of cinematic universes currently in play. Filmmaker Zack Snyder kickstarted the DC Extended Universe with his trilogy of movies, and was recently given the chance to release Justice League’s Snyder Cut. And now Snyder has broken his silence on the developing Superman movie that J.J. Abrams is working on.
Twelve years ago, the J.J. Abrams-directed Star Trek successfully became the safest reboot of all time. It’s an excellent blockbuster, heavy on nostalgia, and it’s quite possibly Abrams’ very best movie — but it also lacks anything resembling a daring message or political agenda. To be clear, having an overtly...
In 2013, J.J. Abrams admitted to a mistake. Eight years ago, the eventual Star Wars director tried to pull a fast one on fans of a different universe, Star Trek, by concealing the true identity of Benedict Cumberbatch’s villainous “John Harrison” in the film Star Trek Into Darkness. It’s a...
Zack Snyder is showing support for J.J Abrams' upcoming DC movie, which is rumored to center on a Black Superman. During a press conference to promote his Netflix movie Army of the Dead, Snyder, 55, told RadioTimes and other outlets that he is keen to see how Abrams executes the Superman reboot, and called the reported move to cast a Black actor as the famed superhero "long overdue."
Socially awkward straightedge fraud. J.J. Abrams has always been seen by a lot of film fans as a science fiction visionary all thanks to his involvement in the Star Trek and Star Wars franchises but some fans are wondering when he'll start taking on comic book films. One would assume that it'll happen in the future but as it turns out, the acclaimed director has zero plans of helming such projects anytime soon despite the fact that he's set to produce the upcoming Superman reboot over at WarnerMedia.
The Connecticut traditional of feature director J.J. Abrams is new to the market this spring. The Pacific Palisades estate comes with a substantial premium — it is priced at $21.995 million — but the 1995-built, 7,395 sq. ft. home is an extraordinarily faithful East Coast presence in the high-dollar section of the city east of Brentwood Park.
The video game division of Star Wars director J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath's Bad Robot movie production company, Bad Robot Games, has raised $40 million to fuel its growth. The company just closed a round of Series B funding, with venture capital company Galaxy Interactive leading the latest wave of investment. Previous investors Tencent, Horizons Ventures, and Iconiq Capital also participated in the latest round of funding.