‘Evil Dead Rise’ Headed to HBO Max, Will Take the Franchise Out of the Woods and Into the City
We’ve known a new Evil Dead movie was on the way for a few months now, but we now have some concrete details about just what the film is, and where it’s headed. The latest entry in the series is titled Evil Dead Rise, and The Hole in the Ground filmmaker Lee Cronin is on board to write and direct. Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell are also on hand as executive producers. And this Evil Dead is offering up a twist – rather than take us into the woods, the primary setting of (almost) all the previous films, this Evil Dead Rise is headed into the city. It’s also headed to HBO Max.www.slashfilm.com