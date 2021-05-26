Cancel
Zack Snyder's DAWN OF THE DEAD Headlines POP JEDI'S New Episode!

By NateBest
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 5 days ago

Pop Jedi is back, and taking a darker turn by treading into the realm of horror. This week's episode focuses Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead remake, the Justice League director's 2004 take on George Romero's classic film of the same name. The Pop Jedi Order also cover some of...

www.comicbookmovie.com
Person
Bruce Timm
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
George Romero
MoviesBlack Girl Nerds

Zack Snyder On Creating a World of Zombies in ‘Army of the Dead’

BGN interviews filmmaker Zack Snyder to talk about his latest film for Netflix Army of the Dead. Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista),...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Justice League: Zack Snyder Reveals How Green Lantern Would’ve Factored Into The Knightmare Reality

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (a.k.a. the Snyder Cut) provided fans with the definitive version of the filmmaker’s DC Comics team-up movie. The four-hour flick was filled to the brim with footage that was omitted from the 2017 theatrical cut and, as a result, it restored key storylines. With so much packed into the cut, you would think Snyder was able to include every plot point but, as he previously revealed, he had plans to utilize Green Lantern. Now, the director has shed some light on how the Lantern would have factored into his story, specifically in regards to the Knightmare reality.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Reportedly Still Hoping To Direct Man Of Steel 2

A recent poll named Superman as the worst multi-film superhero franchise ever based on the law of averages derived from Rotten Tomatoes scores, which can be almost entirety attributed to how much 1987’s disastrous The Quest for Peace sucks, so it’s hardly reflective of the Big Blue Boy Scout’s feature length adventures as a whole.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Says WB Tortured Him When He Was Finishing HBO Max’s Justice League

The breakup between Zack Snyder and Warner Bros., a relationship which spanned fifteen years, seven feature films and an entire shared universe, hasn’t been a particularly clean one. After it was finally confirmed that his version of Justice League was in the works and on its way to HBO Max, most people assumed that the filmmaker was simply working away feverishly behind the scenes with complete creative control and the autonomy to finally bring the project over the finish line in any way he saw fit.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Zack Snyder On His Torturous Time Working With Warner Bros. On The Snyder Cut

All you really need to know about the relationship between Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. right now is that he took Army of the Dead to Netflix. It’s been clear, ever since the release of his Justice League Snyder Cut, that things were strained between both parties, with the director talking quite a lot about it publicly. That trend continues in a recent interview with Uproxx, which makes it sound like the process of working with WB was a nightmare…
MoviesComicBook

Army of the Dead Director Zack Snyder Gave Dave Bautista Confidence to Make His Own Movie

Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista is best known for playing Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he has a lot of exciting projects to look forward to. Not only is Army of the Dead hitting Netflix this month, but Dune is finally being released in October. It was recently revealed that Bautista gave up a role in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in order to work with Snyder on Army of the Dead, which was an experience that clearly had a huge impact on him. During a recent interview with Screen Rant, he talked about learning from Snyder and feeling confident that he could now direct his own film.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Dave Bautista praises Zack Snyder

Dave Bautista has praised Zack Snyder for how hard he works on set and says the pair hit it off at their very first meeting. Dave Bautista has praised Zack Snyder for how hard he works on set. The pair recently collaborated on Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' and Bautista...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Army Of The Dead Is Now Playing And Fans Are Loving It

Next week, Army of the Dead will hit Netflix and is shaping up to be one of their biggest original movies to date. However, the film is seeing a limited theatrical release this weekend, allowing those lucky enough to have cinemas open near them the chance to experience Zack Snyder’s zombie heist caper early.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Could Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 Actually Happen After Latest Warner Bros. Deal?

The journey for Zack Snyder’s Justice League from an unfinished final cut to its current location (streaming on HBO Max in all of its four-hour glory) was a long, strange trip filled with numerous twists and turns. No sooner had the Snyder Cut been released when fans of Snyder’s DC adaptations began clamoring for more. The hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse caught fire on social media as fans tried to convince WarnerMedia to continue the story that Snyder had started in Justice League and teased in its final scenes. Personally, I viewed that battle as extremely difficult, and felt that Snyder’s chances were slim, at best. I went so far as to say such things on social media.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Zack Snyder teases a glimpse of Justice League’s deleted Green Lantern cameo

During a screening for Zack Snyder’s new zombie heist movie Army of the Dead (read our review here), the filmmaker has teased fans of the SnyderVerse with a glimpse of actor Wayne T. Carr as the John Stewart incarnation of Green Lantern, who would have cameoed in Zack Snyder’s Justice League had Warner Bros. not put the block on the appearance. Hopefully we’ll get a hi-res version of the image soon, but in the meantime check out the peek below via Twitter…
MoviesBoston Herald

Zack Snyder’s all for a good time with lots of zombies

Zack Snyder loves zombie movies. As director, producer, cinematographer, co-screenwriter and ‘story by’ originator of the $90 million “Army of the Dead,” he’s made the epic zombie movie to end all zombie movies. It lands on Netflix Friday following big-screen bookings in over 300 theaters. “The fun of the zombie...
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Says “the Story’s Figured Out” for a Justice League 2 and 3

Zack Snyder says the "story's figured out" for two Justice League sequels, where the son of Superman (Henry Cavill) and Lois Lane (Amy Adams) would play a "big part" in Snyder's planned two-part finale for the DC Extended Universe. After confirming Lois is pregnant in Zack Snyder's Justice League, the filmmaker's revealed plans for a Justice League 2 and 3 saw Batman (Ben Affleck) making the ultimate sacrifice and Superman uniting the heroes of the DC Universe against the forces of Darkseid (Ray Porter). A five-movie arc started with 2013's Man of Steel would culminate in a "Lord of the Rings-like finale," ending with a 20-year time jump revealing Lois and Clark's power-less son as the new Batman.
MoviesTVOvermind

Why Leslie Jones Would Make an Awesome Villain in Films

Leslie Jones might be waiting a while to get the call from Zack Snyder if she’s wanting to play the villain in a Justice League movie. On top of that, she might want to figure out just who she might want to be and if she’d be cool being the villain that the WB would give her. Apart from that, she might make a decent villain, so long as she could suppress her comedic act just enough to make it work. She’s technically already been a villain in a movie that came out within the last decade since her role in Angry Birds 2 as Zeta painted her as the main antagonist that eventually became a part of the group when her character reunited with Mighty Eagle, who was played by Peter Dinklage. If there are others it would appear that they’ve been forgotten or didn’t warrant that kind of attention. But it’s possible that Leslie would be a great villain if only because she does appear to be capable of an imposing look and attitude, which would be slightly offset by the fact that people would be waiting for her to say something funny. Of course, if she were to be included in a Snyder movie it’s likely that she would need to be as serious as possible unless he was able to make something with a lot of comedic undertones. It’s difficult to see Snyder making a comedy since it’s not likely and it doesn’t feel as though it would be anything but a dark, very dark comedy since his style has been anything insanely funny for a while. There’s nothing saying that Leslie can’t do this, but it would be a challenge all the same.
Moviescomicyears.com

Review: Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead Is Character-Driven; Which Also Includes The Zombies

Zack Snyder is back on the big screen after years of dealing with that whole Justice League thing. Well, almost. With his first-ever original movie since his feature film debut in 2004, Army Of The Dead is also his first Netflix original. After remaking George Romero’s classic, Snyder returns to innovate the zombie genre that launched his career. And in this Army Of The Dead review, I’ll discuss how it’s a worthy addition to the genre, while also a great action entertainer, with some emotional moments.