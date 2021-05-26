newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Penn, PA

Penn Highlands seeing positive impact of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts

By Chelsea Johnson
WJAC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuBois, PA — As more Pennsylvanians continue to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Penn Highlands officials said they've been able to reduce some of their operations. "As more people get vaccines within our service area we have been able to decrease some of our COVID operations by reducing hours or actually shutting things down such as our inpatient COVID-units," said Megan Bussard, Assistant Vice President of Penn Highland's Physician Network.

wjactv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
City
Dubois, PA
City
Penn, PA
Penn, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Penn, PA
Coronavirus
Penn, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Doses#Cdc#Population Health#Area Schools#Pennsylvanians#Covid#Penn Highland#Physician Network#Penn Highlands Officials#Hospitals#Students#Health Care Sys#Doctor#December#Assistant Vice President
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthAugusta Free Press

Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Highland County next month

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Central Virginia Health District has announced the dates and locations of its first mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics, both of which will be in Highland County in June. The mobile clinics will offer free COVID-19 vaccines for ages 18 and up in...
Saint Lucie County, FLwflx.com

How will hurricane season impact COVID-19 vaccinations?

When emergency management centers activate for a storm, COVID-19 vaccination efforts will come to a screeching halt. What happens to the vaccine doses and what happens if people are in the middle of a vaccine series are all new scenarios each county is preparing for. "I'm very happy, going to...
Hidalgo County, TXKRGV

Vaccine push for unvaccinated in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County Health Department Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez is encouraging residents to get vaccinated, especially those who are aged 18 through 35 and obese. Olivarez said the only way the county is going to get the vaccination rate above 60% is to vaccinate children. With vaccines approved for people...
Indianapolis, INinkfreenews.com

Holcomb Extends Emergency Status, Removes Some Mandates

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb signed two executive orders involving the pandemic. In one order, Holcomb extended the public health emergency, which allows for the continuation of the public health emergency allows for the extension for programs such as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Public Healthutoronto.ca

Pharmacy students from U of T play key role in COVID-19 vaccine rollout

From left: U of T doctor of pharmacy students students Kari Griffore, Hazra Chowdhury and Katarina Pessina participate in Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine rollout (photos courtesy of students) Katarina Pessina began administering COVID-19 vaccines in March this year. Trained in vaccine administration, the third-year doctor of pharmacy (PharmD) student at the...
Grant County, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Grant County reports three more COVID-19 cases

Three people tested positive for COVID-19 in Grant County on Wednesday. The Grant County Health Department reported that the three infections are in the John Day ZIP code. According to the health department's press release, those infected are working with their respective health care providers. The health department continues to...
Penn, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penn State to require employees taking university-funded trips be vaccinated against COVID-19

Penn State University announced late Tuesday that it will begin requiring its employees who do university-affiliated, university-funded travel to affirm by their departure that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The new requirement covering thousands of employees takes effect June 1 across the state’s flagship public university. Travel “presents...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Covid vaccine honor systems are as ridiculous as they sound

I received my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine a full two weeks ahead of my first dentist appointment since the pandemic began. When I arrived for my cleaning, I was armed with my Pfizer vaccination card and my mask, fully anticipating that my doctor would need to know my vaccination status in the interest of protecting herself, her staff and the other patients.
Public Healthabc23.com

Penn Highlands Update

As more Pennsylvanians continue to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Penn Highlands officials said they’ve been able to reduce some of their operations. “As more people get vaccines within our service area we have been able to decrease some of our COVID operations by reducing hours or actually shutting things down such as our inpatient COVID-units,” said Megan Bussard, Assistant Vice President of Penn Highland’s Physician Network.
ScienceThe Journal

One Positive Impact of COVID-19 Policy on Math Education and Gender Equity

Online learning helped us deal with girls' math phobias. "I can't read." Not many adults would be happy to admit this. but somehow it is acceptable to say, "Me? I'm no good at numbers." It isn't seen as a slur on someone's intelligence or a sign of a poor education. It is as if being good at math is a gift like being a brilliant musician or a talented artist. This is strange as there are so many types of math. For example, there is numeracy that will require calculation and estimation; algebra which involves problem solving; geometry that entails spatial awareness, calculus that calls for abstract thinking. That is a lot of different things to be "no good at."
Public Healthwpsu.org

Penn State Study Finds 1 In 4 Pennsylvanians Won't Get COVID-19 Vaccine

All Pennsylvanians 12 and up are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines. But a new Penn State study found one in four Pennsylvanians still don’t plan on getting vaccinated. The study, led by Penn State Harrisburg researchers, surveyed more than 1,000 Pennsylvanians to learn about vaccine hesitancy – an umbrella...
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Study Outlines Significant Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Childhood Vaccination Rates

The researchers analyzed immunization records for more than 300,000 Texas children from birth to 24 months. Childhood vaccination rates in Texas showed a sharp decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published in Vaccine. The researchers used data from a statewide immunization registry to determine how immunization rates changed over a 10-year period for children at 4 age milestones: 1 month, 5 months, 16 months, and 24 months. They also analyzed county-level data from 2019 and 2020 to compare rural and urban locations.
San Diego, CAKPBS

How Does COVID-19 Vaccine Impact Reproductive Health?

While the benefits of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 are documented, doctors are still learning how that vaccine impacts reproductive health. While no link has been made, some women have described changes to their menstrual cycle after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. And many pregnant women are also weighing the safety of the vaccine versus the risk of contracting the virus while pregnant.
Public Healthupenn.edu

Penn Medicine to require all health system employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine

The University of Pennsylvania Health System (UPHS) will require all employees and clinical staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by no later than Sept. 1, 2021. The decision, announced May 19, 2021, places UPHS among the first health systems and as the nation’s largest to date to mandate the vaccination for all its employees. UPHS is part of Penn Medicine, which also includes the Perelman School of Medicine.
Public HealthIdaho8.com

Covid-19 vaccine rollout for ages 12 to 15 is ‘better than expected,’ health officials say

Appointment slots are quick to fill. Excited grins are hidden behind masks. Syringes are filled and shots are ready to go into arms. The rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 in the United States has been reminiscent of when those very first Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered late last year, said Dr. Lisa Costello, a pediatrician at West Virginia University Medicine Children’s Hospital and a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Committee on State Government Affairs.