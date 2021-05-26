Penn Highlands seeing positive impact of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts
DuBois, PA — As more Pennsylvanians continue to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Penn Highlands officials said they've been able to reduce some of their operations. "As more people get vaccines within our service area we have been able to decrease some of our COVID operations by reducing hours or actually shutting things down such as our inpatient COVID-units," said Megan Bussard, Assistant Vice President of Penn Highland's Physician Network.wjactv.com