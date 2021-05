Zack MacEwen always reserves the moments prior to his pre-game warmup to reflect, remembering the words of wisdom passed along from his late father, Craig. “He gave me so much advice about hockey and life,” explained the 24-year-old MacEwen. “Before every game, I take a couple of minutes on the bench before warmups and think about the things my dad would say to me. I try to keep that close because he was my number one fan. He was always there supporting me and the person I would talk to before and after every game. Everything that we talked about and shared over the years has stuck with me, and it will forever.”