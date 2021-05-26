newsbreak-logo
Despite changes and continued opposition, Colorado Option bill passes Senate

By Jensen Werley
Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 3 days ago
The bill has gone through significant changes since it was first introduced in February, but it is now just a small step away from being sent to Gov. Jared Polis.

Denver Business Journal

Denver Business Journal

Denver, CO
The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

