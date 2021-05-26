Wayne County Fair called off due to pandemic, lack of guidance from NYS

The Wayne County Fair is the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was slated to take place August 9 through August 14. However, the event which ordinarily is held in Palmyra was not possible this time around.

It’s the second consecutive year that the fair was cancelled.

“The Board of Directors had been working with the Wayne County Department of Health to try and put on the annual Fair but given the New York State current guidelines and not enough time to develop the required sponsorships and donations, the Board made the decision to not have the traditional fair,” organizers said.

The plan is to host the event in 2022. But in the meantime, will host a series of smaller events this year.

