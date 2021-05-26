newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical Science

Study shows SARS-CoV-2 variants unlikely to affect T cell responses

By Hong Kong University of Science, Technology
Newswise
 3 days ago

Newswise — In a new study, scientists at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) have revealed that most T cell epitopes known to be targeted upon natural infection are seemingly unaffected by current SARS-CoV-2 variants. In their latest research, the team compiled and analysed data from 18...

www.newswise.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Cell#Sars#Immune Responses#Biological Cells#Immune Cells#Data Scientists#Blood Cells#Hkust#Cell Reports Medicine#Effective Responses#Antibody Responses#Vaccine Responses#Tested Patients#Natural Infection#Covid 19 Patients#Fragments#Epitopes#Ongoing Research#Gender#Electronic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Medical Science
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
ScienceNature.com

Cross-reactive serum and memory B-cell responses to spike protein in SARS-CoV-2 and endemic coronavirus infection

Pre-existing immunity to seasonal endemic coronaviruses could have profound consequences for antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2, induced from natural infection or vaccination. A first step to establish whether pre-existing responses can impact SARS-CoV-2 infection is to understand the nature and extent of cross-reactivity in humans to coronaviruses. Here we compare serum antibody and memory B cell responses to coronavirus spike proteins from pre-pandemic and SARS-CoV-2 convalescent donors using binding and functional assays. We show weak evidence of pre-existing SARS-CoV-2 cross-reactive serum antibodies in pre-pandemic donors. However, we find evidence of pre-existing cross-reactive memory B cells that are activated during SARS-CoV-2 infection. Monoclonal antibodies show varying degrees of cross-reactivity with betacoronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-1 and endemic coronaviruses. We identify one cross-reactive neutralizing antibody specific to the S2 subunit of the S protein. Our results suggest that pre-existing immunity to endemic coronaviruses should be considered in evaluating antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2.
Scienceopenaccessgovernment.org

Global bioinformatics surveillance: SARS-CoV-2 variant detection tests

Shiao Yee, Marketing Communications Manager, Novacyt Group, discusses how global bioinformatics surveillance drives innovation in SARS-CoV-2 variant detection tests. Market-leading intelligence is the catalyst behind Novacyt’s ability to respond to – and anticipate – emerging new SARS-CoV-2 variants. Global tracking of virus mutations enables its R & D division to...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Risk for severe effects low after SARS-CoV-2 without hospitalization

(HealthDay)—The risk for severe postacute complications is low after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection not requiring hospitalization, according to a study published online May 10 in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. Lars Christian Lund, M.D., from the University of Southern Denmark in Odense, and colleagues conducted a population-based...
Oxford, NYGenomeWeb

Oxford, Oracle Partner to Improve Identification of SARS-CoV-2 Variants

NEW YORK – Oracle said Monday that it is teaming with the University of Oxford to create a technology platform to accelerate the identification of SARS-CoV-2 variants. Called the Global Pathogen Analysis System (GPAS), the platform combines the UK university's Scalable Pathogen Pipeline Platform (SP3) with the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to standardize, analyze, compare, and annotate SARS-CoV-2 sequencing data in search of novel variants that could undermine vaccine efficacy and prolong the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Longitudinal Serology of SARS-CoV-2-Infected Individuals in India: A Prospective Cohort Study

Am J Trop Med Hyg. 2021 May 18:tpmd210164. doi: 10.4269/ajtmh.21-0164. Online ahead of print. Clinical and epidemiological characteristics of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are now widely available, but there are few data regarding longitudinal serology in large cohorts, particularly those from low-income and middle-income countries. We established an ongoing prospective cohort of 3,840 SARS-CoV-2-positive individuals according to RT-PCR in the Delhi-National Capital Region of India to document clinical and immunological characteristics during illness and convalescence. The immunoglobulin G (IgG) responses to the receptor binding domain (RBD) and nucleocapsid were assessed at 0 to 7 days, 10 to 28 days, and 6 to 10 weeks after infection. The clinical predictors of seroconversion were identified by multivariable regression analysis. The seroconversion rates during the postinfection windows of 0 to 7 days, 10 to 28 days, and 6 to 10 weeks were 46%, 84.7%, and 85.3%, respectively (N = 743). The proportion with a serological response increased with the severity of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). All participants with severe disease, 89.6% with mild to moderate infection, and 77.3% of asymptomatic participants had IgG antibodies to the RBD antigen. The threshold values for the nasopharyngeal viral RNA RT-PCR of a subset of asymptomatic and symptomatic seroconverters were comparable (P = 0.48) to those of nonseroconverters (P = 0.16) (N = 169). This is the first report of longitudinal humoral immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 over a period of 10 weeks in South Asia. The low seropositivity of asymptomatic participants and differences between assays highlight the importance of contextualizing the understanding of population serosurveys.
Medical Sciencepenbaypilot.com

UMaine expert gives in-depth look at immune responses to SARS-COV-2

Specific receptors in the immune cells detect and generate responses to defend against the virus that causes COVID-19 — SARS-COV-2 — when it infects the body, according to University of Maine immunology expert Mumtaz Yaseen Balkhi. Using several recent studies involving human samples, cell line and nonhuman primate models, Yaseen...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

A SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody with extensive spike binding coverage

In a recently published research paper in the journal Nature Communications, a team of scientists from China has described the antiviral efficacy of a novel anti-severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibody isolated from recovered coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. The structural and functional characterization of the antibody reveals...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Robust T cell and humoral immune response to SARS-CoV-2 in patients with immunodeficiency

A study of immune-deficient adults and children has shown that patients who fail to respond positively to infections and vaccinations have robust humoral immunity to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) structural proteins. Researchers Hannah Kinoshita et al. described the clinical course, antibody, and T cell responses to SARS-CoV-2...
Public Healthgilmorehealth.com

SARS-Cov-2: Is the Indian Virus Deadlier Than the Variants Currently Circulating?

The high transmission rates along with its ability to cause a more severe form of illness of COVID-19 is what makes this ‘a variant of concern. The world came to a halt in March of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus was first discovered in citizens of Wuhan, China in December 2019 and has since then traveled through the world, spreading and mutating along the way. To date, 163 million COVID-19 cases have been seen worldwide and the death rate has reached a whopping 3.37 million.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

ErbB inhibitor lapatinib exhibits potent anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity

A team of scientists from the USA and Belgium has recently revealed that the ErbB family of receptor tyrosine kinases play a vital role in regulating severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) lifecycle in host cells and that inhibition of these receptors can protect against SARS-CoV-2-induced acute and chronic lung injuries and inflammation. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.
Scienceoutbreaknewstoday.com

A rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 in saliva

Scientists from Hokkaido University have shown that an antigen-based test for quantifying SARS-CoV-2 in saliva samples is simple, rapid, and more conducive for mass-screening. More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the RT-PCR test remains the gold standard for detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This method requires trained personnel at every step, from collection of nasopharyngeal swab (NPS) samples to interpretation of the results; in addition, the entire process ranges from 24-48 hours on average. As the virus can be transmitted by an infected person before symptoms develop, and is even transmitted by individuals who are asymptomatic, the ability to screen a large number of people quickly is vital to controlling and preventing the spread of the pandemic. Faster methods to detect the SARS-CoV-2 antigens have been developed, but they are not as sensitive as the RT-PCR test. In June 2020, a novel antigen-based kit, Lumipulse® SARS-CoV-2 Ag kit (Lumipulse), was developed by Fujirebio to quantitatively measure the viral antigen in biological samples within 35 minutes.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 Nsp2 structure revealed by cryo-EM and AI

Researchers in the United States analyzed the non-structural protein 2 (Nsp2) of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in order to better understand its function and to guide future drug discovery. The research paper is currently available on bioRxiv* preprint server. A causative agent of the ongoing coronavirus disease...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

SARS-CoV-2 and other human coronavirus show genome patterns previously associated to reduced viral recognition and altered immune response

Sci Rep. 2021 May 21;11(1):10696. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-90278-4. A new pandemic caused by the betacoronavirus SARS-CoV-2 originated in China in late 2019. Although often asymptomatic, a relevant percentage of affected people can develop severe pneumonia. Initial evidence suggests that dysregulation of the immune response could contribute to the pathogenesis, as previously demonstrated for SARS-CoV. The presence of genome composition features involved in delaying viral recognition is herein investigated for human coronaviruses (HCoVs), with a special emphasis on SARS-CoV-2. A broad collection of HCoVs polyprotein, envelope, matrix, nucleocapsid and spike coding sequences was downloaded and several statistics representative of genome composition and codon bias were investigated. A model able to evaluate and test the presence of a significant under- or over-representation of dinucleotide pairs while accounting for the underlying codon bias and protein sequence was also implemented. The study revealed the significant under-representation of CpG dinucleotide pair in all HcoV, but especially in SARS-CoV and even more in SARS-CoV-2. The presence of forces acting to minimize CpG content was confirmed by relative synonymous codon usage pattern. Codons containing the CpG pair were severely under-represented, primarily in the polyprotein and spike coding sequences of SARS-CoV-2. Additionally, a significant under-representation of the TpA pair was observed in the N and S region of SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2. Increasing experimental evidence has proven that CpG and TpA are targeted by innate antiviral host defences, contributing both to RNA degradation and RIG-1 mediated interferon production. The low content of these dinucleotides could contribute to a delayed interferon production, dysregulated immune response, higher viral replication and poor outcome. Significantly, the RIG-1 signalling pathway was proven to be defective in elderlies, suggesting a likely interaction between limited viral recognition and lower responsiveness in interferon production that could justify the higher disease severity and mortality in older patients.
Public HealthNature.com

SARS-CoV-2 vaccines: anamnestic response in previously infected recipients

The continued evolution of SARS-CoV-2 has raised questions regarding the ability of prior immunity to early pandemic strains to afford protection against emerging variants. In a recent study, Stamatatos et al. demonstrate that currently approved mRNA vaccines elicit antibodies capable of neutralizing heterologous antigen and they further show that single-dose vaccination triggers an anamnestic response in individuals with pre-existing anti-RBD IgG developed through previous SARS-CoV-2 infection.
ScienceScience Now

Clonal analysis of immunodominance and cross-reactivity of the CD4 T cell response to SARS-CoV-2

The identification of CD4+ T cell epitopes is instrumental for the design of subunit vaccines for broad protection against coronaviruses. Here we demonstrate in COVID-19-recovered individuals a robust CD4+ T cell response to naturally processed SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) and nucleoprotein (N), including effector, helper, and memory T cells. By characterizing 2943 S-reactive T cell clones from 34 individuals, we found that 34% of clones and 93% of individuals recognized a conserved immunodominant S346-365 region within the RBD comprising nested HLA-DR- and HLA-DP-restricted epitopes. Using pre- and post-COVID-19 samples and S proteins from endemic coronaviruses, we identify cross-reactive T cells targeting multiple S protein sites. The immunodominant and cross-reactive epitopes identified can inform vaccination strategies to counteract emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants.
Sciencehealthday.com

Infliximab May Reduce Immunogenicity to SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine

TUESDAY, May 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with inflammatory bowel disease who are treated with infliximab rather than vedolizumab have reduced immunogenicity to a single dose of BNT162b2 and ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccines, according to a study published online April 26 in Gut.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Does cross-immunity exist between SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.28 and P.1 variant?

A team of researchers recently cross-tested severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies to assess their neutralization activity against different variants. The team recently released their findings as a preprint on the medRxiv* server. SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has infected more than...
CancerFreethink

These “Nanotraps” Capture SARS-CoV-2 for the Immune System to Kill

Researchers at the University of Chicago have developed a surprise they hope will curtail SARS-CoV-2: virus traps. Studded with "bait," these tiny particles trap the virus and then call in reinforcements from the immune system to destroy it. "Since the pandemic began, our research team has been developing this new...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 Test is Used in the UK COVID-19 Human Challenge Study to Investigate the T Cell Response to SARS-CoV-2 Infection (PKI)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Oxford Immunotec, a global, high-growth diagnostics company part of PerkinElmer, today announced that its T-SPOT® Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit is being used for T cell testing in the UK COVID-19 Human Challenge Study, a national collaboration including the UK government, the NHS, academia and the private sector. The study is funded by the Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) through the UK Vaccines Taskforce and is being delivered through a partnership between government, hVIVO (part of Open Orphan plc), Imperial College London, and The Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust.