Teens who get vaccinated will be entered for full-scholarships to SUNY, CUNY schools

Beginning this week New York State will give 12- to 17-year-olds a chance to win a full-scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY school if they get vaccinated.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the ‘Get a Shot to Make Your Future’ incentive for 12- to 17-year-olds to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Participants can enter into a random prize drawing and potentially receive a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY college beginning May 27.

Winners receive a full scholarship to any public college or university, including tuition and room and board. New York State will administer the random drawing and select 10 winners a week over five weeks for a total of 50 winners. Federal COVID-19 relief and outreach funds will be used to cover the cost of this vaccination incentive program.

“Vaccination rates across the state are beginning to slow and our greatest need is with young New Yorkers who make up a large percent of positive cases and have the lowest vaccination percentage in the state,” Governor Cuomo said. “To better reach this population and defeat COVID once and for all we need to get creative in our efforts. We’re offering all 12- to 17-year-olds a potentially life-changing opportunity—a full scholarship, room and board at any public college or university in New York—in exchange for getting vaccinated. And the earlier you get vaccinated, the more chances you have to win—it’s free, there’s no appointments and you also have a chance to win a full scholarship, so if you haven’t already done so, go get vaccinated.”

The winners will receive up to four years of full-time undergraduate study or five years in an approved five-year bachelor’s degree program which includes the following components:

Tuition: An amount equal to tuition at the State or City University of New York’s in-state tuition.

Non-tuition Costs: Room and board and allowances for books, supplies and transportation up to the average cost at SUNY colleges.

Residence: Students living on campus will receive a higher room and board allowance than commuter students. If housing is not available for students on campus, they will receive the same allowance as students living on campus.

The New York State Department of Health and New York State Higher Education Services Corporation will verify the vaccination status of winners.

“COVID-19 has challenged our students time and time again, and they have done everything we asked of them over the past year to keep our campuses open and safe. With vaccinations as the key to a more normal academic and campus experience, this scholarship incentive can help ensure our entire campus communities have a safe and full college experience this Fall semester,” SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said.

On May 12, Governor Cuomo accepted the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force’s recommendation to immediately implement expanded use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds. All 12- to 17-year-olds who have been vaccinated are eligible for the incentive irrespective of when they received the vaccine.

