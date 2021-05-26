newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Teens who get vaccinated will be entered for full-scholarships to SUNY, CUNY schools

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqJho_0aCNccKs00

Beginning this week New York State will give 12- to 17-year-olds a chance to win a full-scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY school if they get vaccinated.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the ‘Get a Shot to Make Your Future’ incentive for 12- to 17-year-olds to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Participants can enter into a random prize drawing and potentially receive a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY college beginning May 27.

Winners receive a full scholarship to any public college or university, including tuition and room and board. New York State will administer the random drawing and select 10 winners a week over five weeks for a total of 50 winners. Federal COVID-19 relief and outreach funds will be used to cover the cost of this vaccination incentive program.

“Vaccination rates across the state are beginning to slow and our greatest need is with young New Yorkers who make up a large percent of positive cases and have the lowest vaccination percentage in the state,” Governor Cuomo said. “To better reach this population and defeat COVID once and for all we need to get creative in our efforts. We’re offering all 12- to 17-year-olds a potentially life-changing opportunity—a full scholarship, room and board at any public college or university in New York—in exchange for getting vaccinated. And the earlier you get vaccinated, the more chances you have to win—it’s free, there’s no appointments and you also have a chance to win a full scholarship, so if you haven’t already done so, go get vaccinated.”

The winners will receive up to four years of full-time undergraduate study or five years in an approved five-year bachelor’s degree program which includes the following components:

  • Tuition: An amount equal to tuition at the State or City University of New York’s in-state tuition.
  • Non-tuition Costs: Room and board and allowances for books, supplies and transportation up to the average cost at SUNY colleges.
  • Residence: Students living on campus will receive a higher room and board allowance than commuter students. If housing is not available for students on campus, they will receive the same allowance as students living on campus.

The New York State Department of Health and New York State Higher Education Services Corporation will verify the vaccination status of winners.

“COVID-19 has challenged our students time and time again, and they have done everything we asked of them over the past year to keep our campuses open and safe. With vaccinations as the key to a more normal academic and campus experience, this scholarship incentive can help ensure our entire campus communities have a safe and full college experience this Fall semester,” SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said.

On May 12, Governor Cuomo accepted the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force’s recommendation to immediately implement expanded use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds. All 12- to 17-year-olds who have been vaccinated are eligible for the incentive irrespective of when they received the vaccine.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny#Cuny#Scholarships#Vaccinations#College Students#Undergraduate Students#Education And Schools#State Schools#Public Schools#Cuny School#Cuny College#New Yorkers#Pfizer#Iphone#Suny Colleges#Teens#Tuition#Vaccination Rates#Commuter Students#17 Year Olds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Vaccines
Related
CollegesPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Dr. Heather Maldonado named Keuka College VP for Student Development

Keuka College has tapped a veteran western New York educator to fill a new role focused on student engagement and success. Dr. Heather Maldonado has joined the College as Vice President for Student Development. The Cabinet-level position will see her take responsibility for areas including Student and Residence Life; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Athletics; and Student Programming for Auxiliary Services.
New York City, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

New York extends $5 million ‘Vax & Scratch’ lottery another week

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the “Vax and Scratch” program — which provides free NYS lottery scratch-off tickets to individuals 18 and older with a grand prize of $5 million — will extend into next week at ten new state mass vaccination sites. The participating sites will be open from Monday, May 31 through June 4. All sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The program will not impact education funding.
Seneca County, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

NEVER A GUARANTEE: Leaders past and present reflect on evolution of Sampson Memorial Veterans Cemetery

Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery was simply at an advantage against others considered for status as New York’s first veterans cemetery. It had plentiful space, a long-standing record of strong management, as well as the backing of the local community. Despite how well-equipped the property was, throughout the process- leaders at all levels acknowledged that it was not a guarantee Sampson be selected.
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Updated Mask Guidance

A short time ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Health will adopt the new mask guidance issued last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Generally, the new guidance means individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks (indoors or outdoors) or maintain social distance. However, today’s announcement from New York State does leave in place masking and distancing requirements on public transportation, in schools and in some other communal settings.
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Politicsnapa-net.org

Empire State Moves Toward Mandatory Auto-IRA Program

New York State’s legislature is now looking at making its existing auto-IRA program mandatory. The state’s General Assembly on May 11 passed NY A03213A by a vote of 125-22 that would make the New York State “secure choice” auto-IRA program mandatory for private sector employers that do not offer a retirement plan and employ 10 or more employees. The legislation is now pending in the New York State Senate.
Public Healthwnynewsnow.com

New York Adopting New CDC Masking Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated

NEW YORK – New York State is adopting the new federal masking guidelines for those who are fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the news during a press briefing on Monday morning. He says the new policy, officially recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, will...
New York City, NYhudsonvalley360.com

NY to adopt new CDC mask guidelines

New York will adopt the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines starting Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing Monday. “We have to reopen, we have to reopen smart, we have to reopen with a cautious eye,” Cuomo said. “We have to get back to life and living. And we have to do it the way New Yorkers do it, we have to do it quickly and robustly.”
HomelessPosted by
Fox News

NY to adopt CDC mask guidance starting Wednesday, Cuomo says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that his state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance on masks starting Wednesday. During a COVID-19 briefing at Radio City Music Hall, Cuomo said vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks indoors or outdoors except in nursing homes, homeless shelters, on public transportation, correctional facilities, schools, and health care facilities.
Public HealthPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Mask Guidelines Confusion in Buffalo

The good news; Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that effective Wednesday, May 19th, New York State would be adopting the CDC's new guidance for mask-wearing and social distancing for vaccinated people. Great! This is a major sign that life is returning to some sense of pre-covid normality. Soon we'll be able to walk into Tappo or Dinosaur BBQ for dinner without wearing a mask. It's not over yet, but we're getting there, however slowly.
New York City, NYinvesting.com

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and some other communal settings,...
Public Healthurbancny.com

Governor Cuomo Announces New York State to Adopt New CDC Guidance on Mask Use and Social Distancing for Fully Vaccinated Individuals

Effective May 19, New York Adopts CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for Most Businesses and Public Settings. Pre-K to 12 Schools, Public Transit, Homeless Shelters, Correctional Facilities, Nursing Homes, and Healthcare Settings will be Exempt Until More New Yorkers are Fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo...
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
New York City, NYNewsday

NY adopts CDC mask guidance

Cuomo: NY adopting CDC mask guidance for vaccinated people. The new CDC guidelines, unveiled last week, say fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks except on public transportation, in schools and in health care facilities, among other settings. In New York, masks will still be required in those...
EducationTimes-Herald

CA BOCES students show well in Skills USA

Several local students were honored as top competitors in their fields in the Skills USA NY State competition that was held virtually for all participants. The Skills USA events are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels. Key areas of competition include communication, construction, heavy equipment operation, welding, animal sciences, health sciences, hospitality and tourism, human services, information technology, leadership, manufacturing, and STEM.
Public Healthmylittlefalls.com

New York State adopts CDC Guidance on mask use

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that beginning May 19, New York State will adopt the CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Consistent with the CDC guidance, Pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare settings will continue to follow State’s existing COVID-19 health guidelines until more New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.