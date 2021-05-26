newsbreak-logo
Facebook, Instagram allowing users to hide 'likes'

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
It’s not entirely clear how much good it will do- but Facebook and Instagram users can hide like counts.

The feature rolled out on Wednesday to users, as Facebook said the move would be to encourage better interactions on those platforms. Critics have said that ‘like chasing’ has become problematic, especially among teens.

However, others say that this does little to address the discourse that exists on the platform presently. While the company has instituted some anti-harassment policies- none have gone far enough to have a meaningful impact.

To hide like counts on Instagram, you can go to your settings and click on the “posts” section. If you choose to turn off like counts here, it will apply to all your posts. In addition, you will also be able to hide the counts for individual posts before you share them.

