STARKVILLE - #6 Mississippi State (31-10, 13-7) will be going for the sweep this evening against Texas A&M (24-21, 5-15). The Bulldogs have won a pair of one-run games this weekend to take the series. It has not been easy and it has not always been pretty. On Friday, State walked it off in the 12th on a Tanner Allen solo home run. In game one on Saturday, Stone Simmons went 1.1 innings to secure the save in a 3-2 win.