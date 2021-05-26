Trump offered senator money to stop Patriots 'Spygate' investigation, ESPN reports

In his second year away from the New England Patriots, Tom Brady is going to be making his return to Gillette Stadium in a different uniform. On Wednesday, the league released its 2021 schedule, which has Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers going to New England on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 8:20 p.m. ET for what will be one of the most anticipated games in league history. On Get Up! on Thursday morning, Patriots legend Teddy Bruschi shared his thoughts on how emotional that game would be between Brady and his former head coach, Bill Belichick.