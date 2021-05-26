Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rachel Bilson Apologizes for Past Bad Behavior on ‘The O.C.’

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
99.1 WFMK
99.1 WFMK
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rachel Bilson apologized to her former The O.C. co-star and director Tate Donovan for her apparent past bad behavior. On Tuesday (May 25), Bilson and her Welcome to The O.C., B---hes podcast co-host Melinda Clarke caught up with Donovan. While chatting, Bilson admitted she may have been a little... difficult to deal with during her time on the hit 2000s show.

99wfmk.com
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Bilson
Person
Tate Donovan
Person
Melinda Clarke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#O C Co Star#Kids#Behavior#Hype Everyone#Scripts#Bilson Apologizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

How Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke ended up doing a podcast on The O.C. together

Bilson says she was recruited by Kast Media a year ago to do Welcome To The O.C., Bitches, and so she recruited Clarke to join her. "Hopefully, we’re entertaining enough," says Bilson. "For me, I’m basically watching the show for the first time because even if I saw every episode, I don’t remember them at all. I don’t remember storylines. It was a discovery for me." Bilson and Clarke note that there were a lot of scenes that wasn't there for. "When we started, in all honesty, we didn’t know exactly what the format was going to be, even if it’s called a rewatch podcast," says Clarke. As for recruiting O.C. alums, Bilson says she and creator Josh Schwartz are close, so he was easy to book for the first episode. "A lot of it was just sending a text to Kelly Rowan (Kirsten Cohen) or Peter Gallagher (Sandy Cohen) that says 'Hey, let’s chat,' or if we don’t have their phone numbers, we’ve DM’ed them," adds Clarke. "If we really don’t have any contact, we’ve gone through their representatives. We’re talking to writers, too, like Debra J. Fisher who was a staff writer for us at the time and now she’s showrunning Ginny & Georgia. She was a great guest. It was so lovely to reminisce with her, learn about her process, and see what she takes away from The O.C. ’til today as a successful showrunner. One of our editors and directors, Norman Buckley, he was so excited and he said he’s got a lot to share. It’s fun for us to reconnect with everyone. We are true fans, and ultimately that’s what’s being communicated to the listeners." ALSO: Bilson would love to interview Mischa Barton for their podcast.
TV & VideosIn Style

Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke Opened Up About Mischa Barton’s Exit on The O.C.

My childhood was highly influenced by pop culture — partly because of an underlying passion for television and movies (that has obviously sustained and informed my career choices), but also … boredom? A fun Saturday in Hood River, Ore., consisted of a walk to the local Safeway to buy and subsequently eat a pint of Ben & Jerry's in the "food court" (read: three tables and a Starbucks). The closest mall was 60 miles away, the local movie theater never seemed to get the movies I actually wanted to see, and most of the shops in town were closed by 5 p.m.
CelebritiesPhoenixville News

Rachel Bilson 'willing' to take part in The O.C. reboot

Rachel Bilson would be "more than willing" to take part in a reboot of 'The O.C.'. The 39-year-old actress - who starred in the TV show as Summer Roberts alongside the likes of Mischa Barton (Marissa Cooper), Adam Brody (Seth Cohen) and Ben McKenzie (Ryan Atwood) - would love to see the programme return one day as she has such "fond memories" of it.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Rachel Bilson calls Mischa Barton's recent O.C. comments about her "misinformation"

On their Welcome to The O.C., Bitches! podcast, Bilson and Melinda Clarke discussed Barton's recent E! News interview marking the 15th anniversary of Marissa Cooper's death. In the E! interview, Barton claimed Bilson was added to the cast at the “last minute,” which resulted in “evening out everybody’s pay — and sort of general bullying from some of the men on set that kind of felt really sh*tty.” According to ET Canada, Bilson said of Barton's comments: “In one of her first comments she said that I was added last minute after the first season, which is actually completely false and not what happened. So it’s starting out that way, I was like, ‘Well, that’s misinformation. Where is she going with this and what is she trying to say?'” Meanwhile, Clarke responded to Barton feeling “not really feeling protected by my cast and crew," saying: “It kind of breaks my heart a little to know — we knew there was a lot of pressure on her — but if it was really that bad of an experience, that’s not right for any young person. But some of the comments were very perplexing to me, so I don’t know what the truth is about that. I do know that, yes, this was an enormous amount of pressure.”
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

The OC's Rachel Bilson addresses potential reboot

The OC actress Rachel Bilson has spoken out about the idea of a reboot for the teen drama, revealing that she would "be more than willing" to revisit the show. Speaking on IMDb's Movies That Changed My Life podcast, Bilson, who played socialite Summer Roberts, and her former The OC co-star Melinda Clarke, who played Julie Cooper, chatted to host Ian de Borja about their own brand new podcast, Welcome to The OC, Bitches.
CelebritiesPosted by
99.1 WFMK

Samuel E. Wright, Voice of ‘The Little Mermaid’s Sebastian, Dies at 74

The voice of one of the most beloved animated characters in history has died. Samuel E. Wright had a long career in film, television, and theater. But he is best known as the voice of Sebastian, King Triton loyal crab servant from The Little Mermaid. Sadly, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “Wright died peacefully Monday night at his home in Walden, New York, after a three-year battle with prostate cancer.” He was 74 years old.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
99.1 WFMK

Kelly Osbourne Addresses ‘Stupid’ Plastic Surgery Rumors

Kelly Osbourne is hitting back at speculation she had plastic surgery after showing off a gorgeous new look on social media. The drama started when the star posted a chic photo on Sunday (May 23). "Suns out buns out," she captioned the photo, which featured her smoldering for the camera with her lavender locks pulled up into two taut top knots.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Taylor Swift Joins Cast of David O. Russell's Next Film

She joins an A-list ensemble that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana. Russell, the filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning movies “American Hustle” and “Silver Linings Playbook,” is directing the film from his own script. It’s his first feature since 2015’s “Joy” with Jennifer Lawrence.
MoviesHastings Tribune

New on DVD: Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani are 'Lovebirds' on the run

A movie about a normal couple that find themselves at the center of a murder mystery tops the DVD releases for the week of June 8. "The Lovebirds": Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani star as Leilani and Jibran, a couple on the rocks after years of dating who have their lives upended while driving one day. Their car is commandeered and used to commit a vehicular homicide, setting them on a dangerous journey to clear their names of the murder.
MusicPosted by
99.1 WFMK

Britney Spears Musical Set to Kick Off This Fall

Britney Spears is one step closer to Broadway! Well, her music is, anyway... Once Upon a One More Time, the new musical set to the Princess of Pop's catalog of hits, is set to debut this fall. The show will finally raise its curtain at Shakespeare Theatre Company, based in Washington D.C., following a number of delays and setbacks.
MoviesPosted by
99.1 WFMK

10 ’80s Movies That Could Never Be Made Today

The 1980s doesn’t seem like that long ago. Some of the decade’s most popular franchises continue today; new installments of Ghostbusters, Indiana Jones, and Top Gun are all due in theaters before the end of next year. Audiences’ appetite for nostalgia seems endless. And thanks to streaming services, many of the era’s biggest films are just a click away.