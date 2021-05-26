newsbreak-logo
One killed in fatal crash on Rt. 104

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
New York State Police say one person is dead after a crash on State Rt. 104 in Rochester.

It happened on the eastbound side of 104 near the Goodman Street Exit a little before noon.

A motorist stopped in the center lane after an item fell out of their trunk. While they were outside of the vehicle- another motorist hit them from behind.

Police say life-saving measures were performed. However, the person succumbed to their injuries at Rochester General Hospital.

The investigation into the crash remains active.

