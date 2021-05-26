Open Society Foundations Announce 2021 Leadership in Government Fellows
NEW YORK—A former Florida state-level representative. The first African American woman elected to Washington's statehouse in 18 years. An authority on transportation policy in Massachusetts. A former New York City commissioner of the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection. The first African American and the youngest mayor of Stockton, California, and a policy expert on social justice issues in Guam.