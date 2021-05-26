newsbreak-logo
Teens who get vaccinated will be entered for full-scholarships to SUNY, CUNY schools

Cover picture for the articleBeginning this week New York State will give 12- to 17-year-olds a chance to win a full-scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY school if they get vaccinated. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the ‘Get a Shot to Make Your Future’ incentive for 12- to 17-year-olds to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Participants can enter into a random prize drawing and potentially receive a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY college beginning May 27.

