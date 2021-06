Cancun, Q.R. — The director of Quintana Roo tourism says that after the recent tourism fair in Spain, the state has had good results in connectivity and reservations. Darío Flota Ocampo, director of the Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ) pointed out that the International Tourism Fair held in Madrid was beneficial for the destination, since, among other things, they focused on the Spanish market, one of the main markets for Quintana Roo.