DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche has returned to the ice for practice, and all signs point to him being back in the lineup for Game 1 of a first-round series against the St. Louis Blues. The difficult-to-defend forward has missed four of the last five games with a lower-body injury. But coach Jared Bednar expects MacKinnon and forward Brandon Saad to be ready to go Monday night for the start of their best-of-seven series at Ball Arena. The top-seeded Avalanche went 5-3 against the Blues this season.