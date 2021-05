ETH/USD – Daily Chart. The ETH/USD daily chart showcases a return of a falling force after attempting to swing in a recovery-moving manner. The crypto rebounding moves weakened presently after hitting resistance around the trend-line of 14-day SMA on May 27. The bearish trend-line drew across the 14-day SMA to make a strong indication of the level of $2,500 as the key resistance trading area. The 50-day SMA indicator is underneath the trend-line of the smaller SMA. The Stochastic Oscillators have slightly crossed the hairs near below range 40 seemingly trying to point toward the south direction to suggest the probability of getting to a line of reductions in the crypto trade.