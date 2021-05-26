Amazon Just Paid a 40% Premium to Buy MGM — What’s It Really Getting?

For years, industry chatter has revolved around the work of traditional Hollywood “studios” and disruptive “streamers” changing the paradigms of production and distribution across the business. But these days, the streamers are buying their way into the studio game more than ever. A decade after Amazon launched its original movies division with a focus on arthouse films and Oscar campaigns, the e-commerce giant has started doubling down on commercial fare, as its historic $8.45 billion deal for the MGM library this past week proved. That acquisition puts the tech giant in charge of James Bond and countless other valuable properties as it looks ahead to an ambitious future. Meanwhile, Netflix has bought its way into the blockbuster game on its own terms, with films like Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” pointing to grand ambitions well beyond the prestige factor of its awards-friendly content.