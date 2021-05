NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium is set to undergo a renovation ahead of the athletic department’s move to the Western Athletic Conference. A new Rekurtan Spurtan BV track in addition to a new AstroTurf playing surface for the football field will be installed following a major gift being given to the department. According to a release by the department the SFA Board of Regents has approved the naming of the competition field to be known as the Jimmy W. Murphy Field. Murphy is a 1956 graduate of SFA who served on the SFA Board of Regents from 1995-2001, and was a Lumberjack Athletic Hall of Fame inductee in 1979.