Thomasville, GA

Childs putting her advanced degree to work in the community

By Patti Dozier
Posted by 
Thomasville Times-Enterprise
Thomasville Times-Enterprise
 5 days ago
Submitted photoAshleigh Childs dons cap and gown for her UGA graduation. 

THOMASVILLE — Ashleigh Childs is eager to put her master's degree to work in the community.

Childs, the Thomas County University of Georgia extension service family and consumer science agent, recently earned a masters of science in community nutrition from UGA.

"I plan to apply the knowledge gained through my coursework to continue to support the education of Thomas County community members on chronic disease and obesity prevention through improved nutrition and physical activity practice," she said.

This summer, she will teach Thomas County School System cafeteria personnel how to take care of their health through a healthy diet. The program will allow personnel to show students how to be healthy by setting an example, said Childs, who joined the Thomas County extension service in March 2019.

"During COVID, things did not change for me," Childs said. "I just kept on rolling, which I was grateful for."

She will participate in children's yoga and continue to serve in Archbold Memorial Hospital's Live Better, a community wellness initiative.

Childs' expertise allows her to instruct people about healthy minds and bodies.

One's mood, stress level, sleep and brain function are governed by proper nutrition, she said.

She is at UGA this week to participate in a food preservation course and hopes to present classes here.

Childs is eager to establish a local program about canning, pickling, dehydrating and freezing home food, along with making jellies.

Obesity, she said, is a symptom of many chronic diseases. Lack of physical activity is a contributing factor to the condition.

Food contains more sugar and sodium today than ever before, Childs said, adding that purchased food products with the undesirable ingredients usually are less expensive than healthy varieties.

She pointed out that many people do not have the means or knowledge to prepare a healthy meal.

Children taught at school to eat vegetables and ask for them at home encourages parent to keep vegetables on hand, Childs said.

Shopping smart and often is Childs' formula for preparing a healthy, economic meal for less than quick food riddled with ingredients that lead to obesity and other conditions brought on by a health-damaging diet.

