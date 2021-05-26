newsbreak-logo
Mental Health

Mental Health Awareness Month: The importance of seeking help

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a sign of strength... opening up about the struggles with mental health. The founders of the Seeking Light Foundation, Shannon Hennessey-Lang and Lilah Volpe-Emerson, join FOX 11 Special Report to talk about their foundation and how the organization raises money so that people with mental illness can seek therapy for free.

Related
Mental Healthnorthcentralpa.com

Help is available - during Mental Health Awareness Month and always

Mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety are real, common, and treatable, but symptoms of these conditions are often overlooked or dismissed as personal flaws and weaknesses. May is Mental Health Awareness Month - a time to consider your mental health and seek help if necessary. Each year, millions...
Mental Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

MediXall Group Provides Resources During National Mental Health Awareness Month

Subsidiary Health Karma publishes content to educate and support individuals seeking first time behavioral health assistance. FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / In continuation of its support of Mental Health Awareness Month, MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) announced today that its subsidiary, Health Karma, had published educational content to help those individuals seeking first time behavioral health assistance.
Oklahoma StateClaremore Progress

Oklahoma invests in mental health crisis services

In a move designed to aid both those in mental health crisis and law enforcement, the Oklahoma Legislature and Governor this year made history through the largest ever state investment in crisis services, according to a media release. More than $17 million in additional funds were appropriated to the Oklahoma...
Mental Healthgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Domestic violence and its toll on mental health

As we close out the final week of May, it seems that all attention is on the excitement of happy endings and new beginnings. Students are graduating high school and college and readily anticipating summer fun and venturing off to wonderful futures. Many families are experiencing the thrill of moving on from the cool of springtime and stepping into the height of summer: bar-b-ques, lazy days of floating on the river, vacations, and summer tans. In light of the lessons and hardships of the 2020 pandemic, quarantine, sickness, and loss; the month of May this year, brings about a great deal to anticipate and celebrate but also sees an unusual, yet very important level of attention brought to another, not so highly talked about annual occurrence: Mental Health Awareness. According to the website, Mental Health America, the month of May was established as Mental Health Month in 1949, to bring awareness to those struggling with mental health issues and resources to those who care for them.
KidsNewswise

Families with a child with ADHD can benefit from mindfulness training

Newswise — Children with ADHD are generally treated with medication and/or behavioral treatments. However, medication-alone is insufficient in a quarter to a third of the children. For that reason, the scientists investigated whether a mindfulness-based intervention (MBI) would have a positive effect on children who did not respond sufficiently to other ADHD treatments. MBIs can elicit positive effects on psychological symptoms and behavior of children and parents.
Mental Healthsaobserver.com

STOP THE STIGMA- NATIONAL MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH

National Mental Health Awareness Month- Mental Health before and after COVID. Sometimes one wakes up at 4am and cannot go back to sleep. Sometimes one needs a break every so often throughout a workday. Sometimes one can experience a myriad of emotions in a span of twenty-four hours from happiness, to worry, fear, insecurity, anger, loneliness, self-doubt, etc. Sometimes it is okay not to be okay.
Mental Healthiowastartingline.com

Cindy Axne And Firefighters Take On Mental Health Stigma

First responders have done a lot in the last year, and it’s taken as much from them as anyone else working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. To give back, and to keep them running, the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan include money specifically for mental health services. Last year, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that $50 million of the allocated funds from the federal government would be invested in Iowa’s mental health care system.
Charitiesreadingchronicle.co.uk

Reading mental health charity No5 set up May fundraising challenge

A MOTHER and daughter have teamed up to raise money for a mental health charity in. Olivia and Maddie Johnson have taken on No5 Young People’s #5KinMay challenge and already raised more than £1,000. No5 provides counselling to young people aged 11-25 years and their parents/carers who live, work or...
Mental Healthdailyutahchronicle.com

Alexander: Legitimize Mental Health Issues At Work

The American economy I know is built on the efforts and labor of the individual worker. Cashiers at grocery stores, restaurant cooks, bank tellers, firefighters and all other occupations work to drive the economy forward. Without their hard work, society would come to an abrupt halt and fall apart. As...
Mental Healthmhlas.com

The Benefits of Massage on Mental Health

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, over 40 million adults in the U.S. have some form of anxiety disorder. In addition, the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) found that depression affects roughly 10% of U.S. adults. Mental health issues of all levels of severity can have a profound impact on your quality of life. Whether it’s anxiety, depression, mood swings, or other mental health issues, finding strategies to cope with and manage these conditions is of critical importance.
Mental HealthCraig Daily Press

UCHealth: Self-care for caregivers

Content provided by UCHealth. Whether you’re running after a 2-year-old, brainstorming college options with a teen or helping an aging parent navigate a doctor’s appointment, if you’re a caregiver, you probably spend a lot of time helping others. Sometimes, that leaves precious little time to take care of yourself. Through...
Iowa State951thebull.com

North Iowa Expert: Mental Health Can Be Affected by Isolation

A north Iowa expert specializing in the mental health of older adults says there are several warning signs that a loved one or someone you know is struggling emotionally. Mitchell County Regional Health Center’s Sheila Kobliska is the hospital’s Program Director for Senior Life Solutions. She says one of the biggest impacts on the mental health of older adults over the last year are feelings of isolation brought on by the pandemic.
Mental HealthPosted by
Forbes

Yoshiki And MusiCares Team Up To Help Musician Mental Health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As of February 2021, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that symptoms of depression and anxiety in adults have continued to rise from 36.4% to 41.5%. Some of us turn to mindfulness to cope. Others of us exercise or journal. Another common source of stress reduction? Music.
KidsPosted by
9&10 News

Kids & Mental Health: What Parents Need to Know

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. And as we wrap up our look at ways to improve our mental wellness, now we take a look at our kids mental wellbeing. The four’s Xavier Hershovitz talked with Dr. Stephanie Fumi Hancock. She is an author, mental health expert and CEO of Pool of Bethesda Psychiatric Health.
Mental HealthNews 12

LI man shares his own mental health struggles to help others

A Long Island man is embracing his own struggles to help others. Matt Brower started a group called Panic, Anxiety, Agoraphobia and Mental Health. "I suffer from anxiety myself and I have agoraphobia," said Brower. "I was homebound roughly about five years. I would get a quarter or two, maybe a half mile, from my home and would be about it."