We all like to feel as though we are in control. This includes being in control of our finances. That’s why I often say that financial freedom is the best thing money can buy. When you compare any material possession or even experiences that so many people say is a better value for your hard earned money, the comfort of knowing I won’t have to worry about my financial future always win out. The question is – how do you take control of your finances today? If you want to be back in charge, you need to start taking the right steps toward financial freedom. Here are ten steps you should take to start taking control of your financial future.