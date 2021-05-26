Visa expands fintech curation program to U.S.

Visa’s Fintech Partner Connect program, which until now existed in Europe only, is now available in the U.S. and worldwide. Through this program, Visa will help its clients, including banks, fintechs and processors, find technology partners that can help them with new account opening, data aggregation and customer engagement, the card network announced Wednesday. Visa has curated and vetted a list of partners, meaning it has ensured these providers can handle an influx of new leads, are secure and meet specific needs.