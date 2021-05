The Miami Dolphins’ roster rebuild has come to a close. But don’t take our word for it — head coach Brian Flores said such in a roundabout way during an exclusive interview (along with general manager Chris Grier) for NBC Sports’ Peter King and King’s weekly ‘Football Morning In America’ column. A 10-win season would indicate that the Dolphins are ahead of schedule, but the Dolphins’ actions this offseason on multiple fronts and now Flores’ own words seem to suggest a collective exhale — the all-time teardown of the 2019 Miami Dolphins has been completed and the Dolphins are ready to compete with a brand new foundation of players.