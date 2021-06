Sony has announced that Team Asobi, the developers of Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Astro’s Playroom, is now a fully fledged, standalone studio, separate from Japan Studio. In an introductory PlayStation Blog post, Nicolas Doucet the Studio Director and Creative Director, explained the studio’s origins – their name is derived from the word “Asobu” which means “To Play” in Japanese – as a small internal team in 2012 dedicated to tech demos to demonstrate what the then upcoming PS4 could do. That led to the PlayStation Camera demo game The Playroom, which was bundled in with every PlayStation 4 console, and was followed up a few years later by The Playroom VR for the launch of the PlayStation VR.