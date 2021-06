In a 77-page consolidated document which refutes a series of post-conviction motions by Derek Chauvin, the same prosecutors who last November sought to prevent live television coverage of the murder trial in George Floyd’s death now say Chauvin was convicted in an atmosphere of “judicial serenity and calm” which contained no hint whatsoever of “bedlam,” “kangaroo court proceedings,” or a “carnival atmosphere pervad[ing] the trial.” Looking back, the Chauvin trial was in the prosecutors’ minds “televised in a supremely decorous and unobtrusive manner.”