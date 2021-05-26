newsbreak-logo
No, it doesn’t just crash Safari. Apple has yet to fix exploitable flaw

By Dan Goodin
Ars Technica
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has yet to patch a security bug found in iPhones and Macs despite the availability of a fix released almost three weeks ago, a researcher said. The vulnerability resides in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari and all browsers that run on iOS. When the vulnerability was fixed almost three weeks ago by open source developers outside of Apple, the fix's release notes said that the bug caused Safari to crash. A researcher from security firm Theori said the flaw is exploitable, and despite the availability of a fix, the bug is still present in iOS and macOS.

