A Treasure Trove of Rare Brontë Sisters Manuscripts and Books Is Expected to Fetch Millions at Auction
A trove of Brontë family manuscripts that have been out of the public eye for a century will be auctioned by Sotheby’s as part of a sale largely devoted to 20th-century documents by literary giants. Highlights from the collection, known as the Honresfield Library, will be exhibited at Sotheby’s New York headquarters from June 5 to 9 before the works are auctioned across three sales scheduled to take place this year and in 2022. The first auction will be held online with bidding open from July 2 to July 13.robbreport.com