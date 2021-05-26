newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Canadian dollar slips to 6-day low, backing off key 1.20 threshold

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell on Wednesday for a second day against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart, with some investors possibly unwinding bullish positions in the Canadian currency when it failed to breach a key level. The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2117 to the greenback, or...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#U S Prices#Major Currencies#U S Interest Rates#Reuters#Usd#Rbc Capital Markets#G10#The Bank Of Canada#Canadian Bond Yields#Broad Based Usd Strength#Outlook#Trading#Investors#Cad Weakness#Demand#Digital Currency#U S Crude Stockpiles#Toronto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Markets
Country
Canada
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Industrykfgo.com

TSX futures rise as oil prices gain

(Reuters) – Futures for Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday as oil prices gained on optimism of a demand recovery, overshadowing concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted. Brent crude was up 0.37% at $69.72 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.55%...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Rebounds, Key Data Next

The US dollar resumes its bid bid from Wednesday ahead of another test of a trade that has struggled to gain traction. GBP is the best performer after comments from BoE's Vlieghe improved rate hike prospects. US durable goods orders and the 2nd Q1 GDP reading are due up next along with initial jobless claims. Yen is being sold off across the board as bond yields push higher.
Marketsgrainews.ca

Canadian Dollar and Business Outlook: Loonie takes a step back

WINNIPEG, May 28 (MarketsFarm) – In a display of volatility, the Canadian dollar was lower on Friday morning, pulling back after a strong close yesterday. As of 8:34 CDT, the Canadian dollar was at US$0.8265 or C$1.2096 compared to Thursday’s close of US$0.8283 or C$1.2073. On the United States Dollar...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls as investors weigh U.S. inflation surge

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2063 to 1.2119 * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.6% * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar lost ground against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday as data showed U.S. consumer inflation heating up in April, with the loonie on track to snap its longest streak of weekly gains since 2016. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2114 to the greenback, or 82.55 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2063 to 1.2119. It was also down 0.4% for the week, after having climbed for eight straight weeks. U.S. consumer prices accelerated in the year to April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2% target. It comes as some Fed officials acknowledge that the time to talk about policy changes might be approaching. The U.S. dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies, helped by month-end flows. The United States has a public holiday on Monday. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as strong U.S. economic data and expectations of a rebound in global demand outweighed concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted. U.S. crude prices were up 0.6% at $67.26 a barrel. Canadian GDP data for the first quarter is due on Tuesday, with economists expecting an annualized increase of 7%. The data could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. The central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve. The 10-year rose 1.2 basis points to 1.502%, having rebounded from its lowest level since mid-April on Wednesday at 1.444%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Currenciesactionforex.com

European Open: Gold Hovers Below 1900 Ahead Of US Inflation Data

Whilst today’s inflation print (core PCE) may be irrelevant if the Fed really don’t care about it rising, it still counts for gold if it comes in stronger than expected and could dictate which side of 1900 it closes today. Asian Indices:. Australia’s ASX 200 index rose by 89.9 points...
Businesskitco.com

'No sense fighting' the bullish gold price trend - Kitco's gold price survey

(Kitco News) - Wall Street and Main Street are on the same page as bullish sentiment dominates the gold space, according to Kitco's weekly gold price survey. And there is reason to be optimistic — gold rose more than $220 in the last two months, capping the gains with a move above $1,900 an ounce this week. At the time of writing, August Comex gold futures were last trading at $1,898.60.
Businessinvesting.com

Euro Steady Ahead Of U.S. Inflation

The euro is almost unchanged on Friday. In the North American session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.2190, down 0.02% on the day. In Germany, Covid-19 cases have been declining in recent weeks, as the vaccine rollout has gathered steam. Some states have eased lockdown conditions and the reopening of the largest economy in the eurozone should continue in the coming months.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street shrugs off inflation jump to move higher

U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as investors brushed off a stronger-than-expected inflation reading, putting both the Dow (.DJI) and S&P (.SPX) indexes on track to post their first weekly gain in the past three weeks. Consumer prices as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile...
Businesskitco.com

Miners flag recent gains as gold heads for a strong monthly close

As I type this missive, gold futures are attempting to pierce the $1900 level after the U.S. annual core Personal Consumption Expenditure price index (PCE) came in above expectations in April, advancing 3.1% versus the expected 1.4%. The report also showed that real personal consumption was down 0.1% in April. March data was upwardly revised to an increase of 4.1%, with personal income being down 13.1% last month. Economists were expecting to see a drop of 14.1%.
kfgo.com

Asian stocks extend global rally to 7th day, U.S. stimulus in focus

TOKYO (Reuters) – Asian stocks put global equities on course for a seventh day of gains on Friday as investors bet the U.S. will lead the world out of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the focus turning to a multi-trillion dollar spending boost by the Biden administration. Tokyo led the advance,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on month-end impact; investors shrug off inflation rise

* U.S. core PCE rises 3.1% year-on-year * Chicago PMI jumps in May * Month-end buying boosts Treasury prices, weighs on yields * U.S. 10-year breakeven inflation slips (Adds reverse repo volume, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday in a shortened trading session on month-end buying by portfolio managers, with the market largely shrugging off a rise in U.S. core inflation above the Federal Reserve's target. The bond market closes early ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend. Data on Friday showed that underlying inflation in the 12 months to April, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, climbed to 3.1%, far above the Fed's 2% target. On a monthly basis, though, the core PCE rose 0.7% in April, after gaining 0.4% in March. Wall Street economists expected a 0.6% rise in core PCE. "The market is clearly taking inflation in stride. The inflation numbers are not really adding to jitters," said Kim Rupert, managing director for fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. "The market believes the Fed that inflation is transitory. The bulls are having their way." Barclays estimates that its duration index extends out 0.13 years, versus the long-run average of 0.09 years, according to Rupert, which means asset managers need to buy Treasuries to hit that index. In early afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.582% from 1.61% late on Thursday. U.S. 30-year yields dropped to 2.264% from Thursday's 2.29%. U.S. yields briefly edged up from lows after business activity in the U.S. Midwest jumped more than expected in May, accelerating to its highest level since November 1973 according to a report on Friday. The Chicago Business barometer rose to 75.2 from 72.1 in April, according to MNI Chicago. The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market's gauge of investors' price outlook over the next 10 years, was down at 2.436% from Thursday's 2.44%. In mid-May, 10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March 2013. The White House on Friday presented President Joe Biden's estimated $6 trillion budget with spending on infrastructure, education and other initiatives, but the plan is unlikely to sway Republicans who want to tamp down U.S. government spending. The $6 trillion figure, first reported on Thursday, caused a sell-off in Treasuries as this meant the government would have to flood the market with debt to finance the budget. In the overnight market, the Fed's reverse repurchase window saw $479.5 billion in volume at 0%, the second highest since the facility's launch in 2013. It hit a record on Thursday, when volume hit $485.3 billion. Banks and financial institutions have flocked to the Fed's reverse repo window given the lack of options for short-term investments amid a glut of cash in the financial system. May 28 Friday 1:34PM New York / 1734 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0125 0.0127 0.003 Six-month bills 0.03 0.0304 0.000 Two-year note 99-248/256 0.1406 -0.006 Three-year note 99-224/256 0.2925 -0.014 Five-year note 99-204/256 0.7915 -0.023 Seven-year note 99-252/256 1.2523 -0.027 10-year note 100-96/256 1.5841 -0.026 20-year bond 101-28/256 2.1811 -0.020 30-year bond 102-104/256 2.2639 -0.026 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.75 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.25 1.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Richard Chang and Andrea Ricci)
Businessinvesting.com

Is Gold Set to Tear Even Higher? Four Key Charts to Watch

(Bloomberg) -- Just when the vaccine rollout and economic optimism left gold looking like last year’s metal, it staged a recovery. Bullion is one of the best-performing commodities this month, erasing almost all of this year’s losses. Investors have been lured back by gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge, while the Federal Reserves maintains its monetary stimulus and says price pressures should prove temporary.
Businessbullionvault.com

Rush to Buy Gold Among Central Banks as US Inflation Outruns Interest Rates by Most Since 1975

PRICES to buy gold headed on Friday for their 3rd highest month-end ever and the highest weekly finish in London since early November, eve of the first successful Covid vaccine trials announcement, amid rumors of heavy central-bank gold buying, a fresh rise in crude oil and other industrial input costs, plus the highest inflation on the US Fed's preferred measure in nearly 3 decades.
New York City, NYinvesting.com

Dollar index slips in mix of gains, losses on major currencies

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as the greenback held steady against the euro, lost ground to the British pound and Canadian dollar and gained on the Japanese yen. The diverging performances in the currencies came with changes in economic outlooks for...
CurrenciesDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Peers Over Precipice- Loonie Levels

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels. Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts. USD/CAD bears stall at major support hurdle- Loonie in consolidation. Key near-term support into 1.2048 – resistance / near-term bearish invalidation 1.2247. The Canadian Dollar is virtually unchanged against the US...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Up, Investors Await Further Fed Tapering Guidance, U.S. Data

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Thursday morning in Asia, amid growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will slowly but surely move towards discussing a tighter monetary policy. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies inched up 0.01% to 90.037 by...