Jury selection got underway Monday in the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who faces a first degree murder charge in the death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who disappeared while on a run in 2018. Through their questioning of potential jurors, attorneys warned that the case will be a difficult one, with emotional testimony and disturbing evidence; concerns persist around finding a fair and impartial jury in the case, which has attracted national attention.