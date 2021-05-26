newsbreak-logo
Financial Reports

Snowflake Raises Annual Product Revenue Guidance

 3 days ago

Snowflake Inc. raised product revenue projections for the year, following better-than-expected revenue growth in the first quarter. The Silicon Valley company now expects $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion in annual product revenue, compared with its earlier view of $1 billion to $1.02 billion. This quarter, it expects product revenue to...

