The Valens Company Announces CDN$40 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units. KELOWNA, BC, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ – The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) (the “Company”, “The Valens Company” or “Valens”), a leading manufacturer of cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (“Stifel GMP” or the “Lead Underwriter”) on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (together with the Lead Underwriter, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a “bought deal” basis 12,122,000 units (the “Units”) of the Company at a price of $3.30 per Unit (the “Issue Price”), for aggregate gross proceeds of $40,002,600 (the “Offering”).