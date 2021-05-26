newsbreak-logo
Aiken County, SC

High temps expected for Memorial Day weekend in Aiken

By Samantha Winn swinn@aikenstandard.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer weather has arrived just in time to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend with temperatures reaching up into the 90s. The high temperature Friday will be near 96 degrees with sunny and clear skies. A 20% chance of scattered thunderstorms is forecasted after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Columbia.

www.postandcourier.com
