Snowflake Reports Wider 1Q Loss, Revenue More Than Doubles
Snowflake Inc.'s revenue more than doubled in the latest quarter and its largest customers topped 100, even as operating costs weighed on its bottom line. The San Mateo, Calif., company, which went public last year and is yet to reach profitability, helps customers manage data that they store on the cloud. The company has seen explosive growth as the pandemic dramatically changed the way people work and live, driving a digital acceleration into overdrive.www.marketscreener.com