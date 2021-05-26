newsbreak-logo
Snowflake Reports Wider 1Q Loss, Revenue More Than Doubles

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

Snowflake Inc.'s revenue more than doubled in the latest quarter and its largest customers topped 100, even as operating costs weighed on its bottom line. The San Mateo, Calif., company, which went public last year and is yet to reach profitability, helps customers manage data that they store on the cloud. The company has seen explosive growth as the pandemic dramatically changed the way people work and live, driving a digital acceleration into overdrive.

Financial Reportspokde.net

Celcom Sees Growth In Q1 2021 Report

Celcom has today unveiled their growth momentum into the first quarter of FY21 with positive performance across core revenue segments, coming with 317,000 QoQ increase in their subscriber base. Celcom sees growth in Q1 2021. The telco company revealed that in the 1st quarter of FY2021, they’ve recorded an improved...
Financial Reportsmorningstar.com

Salesforce Drives Strong Revenue, Raises Outlook

Wide-moat Salesforce (CRM) reported strong fiscal first-quarter results, including upside to both revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance. The company’s second-quarter revenue guidance was robust and we are pleased to see the firm once again raise its full-year revenue target despite a slightly later closing for the Slack deal and therefore a lower Slack revenue contribution than we expected. CEO Marc Benioff was bullish on the pipeline and noted enthusiastically the various internal records the company was setting. We are not surprised by continued strength even as the pandemic-driven lockdowns fade, but we do think results from Salesforce should help buoy the software group, which has sold off this year. Deal sizes continue to grow larger as conversations are increasingly about digital transformation of a customer’s entire organization rather than just a specific area. Customers remain focused on the postpandemic operating environment and want flexibility, which reinforces the rationale for the Slack acquisition, which is now expected to close at the very end of the second quarter. We are raising our fair value estimate to $273 per share from $265 based on quarterly strength and higher guidance. We continue to see the shares as undervalued.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

National Bank Of Canada Q2 Profit More Than Doubles - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reported Friday that second-quarter net income more than doubled to C$801 million or C$2.25 per share from C$379 million or C$1.01 per share in the prior-year quarter. This strong growth was driven by increases in total revenues across most business segments and by...
Marketsfinextra.com

Quantexa doubles revenues

Quantexa, the data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision Intelligence (CDI), today announced it more than doubled revenues during fiscal year 2020, with 67% coming from new client wins. Beyond the Financial Services market, where Quantexa is a well-established leader and continues to see exponential growth, it also showed...
Economyagequipmentintelligence.com

Titan reports 1Q Ag Revenues Up 18.6%

The latest episode of On the Record is now available! In this week's episode, Titan Machinery released its first quarter earnings for fiscal year 2022, with all segments reporting growth except for the rental and other division. This week's Dealers on the Move include Torgerson's, Hutson Inc. and Atlantic Tractor. Associate Research Editor Ben Thorpe takes a look at Deere's second quarter earnings and on the battle for market share between Deere and AGCO's Fendt brand. Also in this episode, a closer look at the used high horsepower tractor market and Kubota's first quarter results.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Michigan Cannabis Co. Gage Growth Posts Q1 Revenue OF $17.6M, Up By 219.4% YoY

Michigan-based cannabis brand Gage Growth Corp. (CSE:GAGE) (OTC: GAEGF) posted Thursday its first-quarter financial results with revenue growth of 67.9% quarter-over-quarter and 219.4% year-over-year, respectively, reaching $17.6 million. The increase in revenue could be attributed to new dispensaries and expanded cultivation capacity. "After Gage's tremendous growth this quarter with revenue...
Financial Reportskioskmarketplace.com

Nayax posts 26% revenue gain, doubles loss for Q1 2021

Nayax, an Israel-based provider of cashless solutions for the unattended retail industry, boosted revenue 26% from $18.1 million in Q1 2020 to $22.8 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, mostly derived from an increase in units sold by the company and from an increase in revenues for its services, according to its firsts earnings report as a publicly traded company.
StocksStreet.Com

Snowflake Analysts Affirm Ratings After Quarterly Report

Shares of Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report eased on Thursday after the data-analytics platform reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results and forecast slowing product-sales growth. Analysts affirmed their ratings on Snowflake but are concerned about the stock's valuation. The Bozeman, Mont., company reported a first-quarter adjusted net loss of 12 cents a...
Financial Reportsmymixfm.com

Salesforce beats quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) -Salesforce.com Inc reported quarterly revenue on Thursday that beat analysts’ estimates, helped by increased demand for its cloud-based software following a pandemic-led shift to remote work. The company’s shares rose 3% in extended trading. Online software providers are reaping the benefits as many companies are continuing with the option...
Financial Reportskfgo.com

Medtronic profit more than doubles on recovery in base business

(Reuters) – Medtronic Plc’s fourth-quarter profit more than doubled aided by a recovery in its base business as more people opted for non-urgent procedures, the medical device maker said on Thursday. Medical device makers have been expecting a boost in deferred procedures to treat the purported backlog of patients who...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Nutanix's (NTNX) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Beat

NTNX - Free Report) incurred third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted loss of 41 cents per share, significantly narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate loss of 47 cents per share. Moreover, the figure is narrower than the year-ago quarter’s adjusted loss of $1.22. Revenues increased 8% year over year to $344.5 million...
Financial Reportsmorningstar.com

VMware Reports Higher 1Q Profit, Revenue

VMware Inc. reported higher profit and revenue for the first quarter, helped by the pandemic-related digital boom. The software company, which is majority-owned by Dell Technologies Inc., reported profit rose to $425 million from $386 million a year earlier. On a per-share basis, profit was $1.01, or $1.76 as adjusted.
Financial Reportsmorningstar.com

Costco Beats 3Q Profit, Revenue Expectations

Costco Wholesale Corp. said revenue increased during its latest quarter as the U.S. economy began to rev up with more people getting vaccinated against Covid 19. The Issaquah, Wash.-based company on Thursday reported a profit of $1.22 billion for its third quarter. That was up from $838 million during the year-earlier quarter and beat the $1.01 billion in net income that analysts were looking for, according to FactSet.
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Canadian Imperial Bank: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.31 billion. The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $2.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.85 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
Financial Reportsdrugstorenews.com

Dollar General’s Q1 reports strong sales

Dollar General reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and remains on track to open 1,050 new stores, remodel 1,750 locations and relocate 100 stores in 2021. Dollar General reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and sales as stimulus checks gave a boost to revenue. The discounter executed more than 800 real estate projects (260...
Marketsmilwaukeesun.com

Pinduoduo's revenue surges in Q1

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The Nasdaq-listed Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc. posted 239-percent year-on-year revenue growth in the first quarter (Q1) of this year. Total revenue in the quarter ending March 31 topped 22.16 billion yuan (about 3.47 billion U.S. dollars), according to unaudited financial results for Q1 released...
Financial ReportsMiami Herald

Dell Technologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $887 million. On a per-share basis, the Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.13 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...