Energy Boosted By Fuel-Demand Outlook - Energy Roundup

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures as hopes of a rebound in summer demand offset challenges to the sector from shifts in environmental consciousness. Activist investor Engine No. 1 won at least two seats on the board of Exxon Mobil despite the opposition of Chief Executive Darren Woods, a historic defeat for the oil giant that will likely force it to alter its fossil-fuel focused strategy and more directly confront growing shareholder concerns about climate change.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Related
Energy IndustryHappi

Big Oil Loses Big Decision Over Climate Change

Environmental activists won a lawsuit against Royal Dutch Shell. Observers called it is a critical legal victory for climate change advocates. In the suit, Milieudefensie, the Dutch arm of the Friends of the Earth environmental organization, together with 17 thousand citizens had sued Shell for its climate damaging activities—and won. The verdict implies that Shell has to reduce its 2030 carbon emissions by 45% compared to 2019.
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Up, Fueled by Continuous Increase in U.S. Fuel Demand

Investing.com – Oil was up Friday morning in Asia, ending the week by extending gains from the highest close in more than two years. Optimism as U.S. fuel demand continues to increase gave the black liquid a boost, even as concerns over a potential Iranian supply increase remained. Brent oil...
Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

CVR Energy explores producing sustainable aviation fuel

U.S. billionaire Carl Icahn’s CVR Energy Inc is exploring whether it can produce sustainable aviation fuel at its refineries, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Renewable fuels account for just a fraction of the fuel for road transportation, but refiners are trying to source different types of feedstock...
Energy Industrymorningology.com

We’re TotalEnergies: French oil major gets green rebrand

PARIS (Reuters) -Oil and gas group Total won more than 90% backing for its climate plan to gradually reduce its emissions on Friday, when shareholders also voted overwhelmingly in favour of its rebrand as TotalEnergies to mark its shift to renewable energy. Some shareholders had campaigned to reject Total’s green...
Energy IndustryPlainview Daily Herald

Xcel prepares for summer energy demand

Xcel Energy is preparing for the high demands of the summer season. According to a news release, Xcel is continuing vestments in generating capacity and targeted grid improvements to help service its Texas-New Mexico service area. Xcel is part of the Southwest Power Pool, which is not connected to grid...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Get Late Boost, Ending With Small Gains

Energy stocks returned to positive ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.1% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was up 0.1%. The Dow Jones US Utilities Index was also ahead 0.7% although the Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 0.7%. Front-month...
Energy Industrycapradio.org

The Week That Shook Big Oil

This week's news was nothing short of astonishing. A court in the Netherlands issued a landmark ruling against Royal Dutch Shell — an oil company already pledging to cut its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 — ordering it to act faster. At Chevron's shareholder meeting, investors voted to...
Energy Industry94.1 Duke FM

BlackRock goes against BP board in climate resolution vote

LONDON (Reuters) -The world’s biggest asset manager and top BP investor BlackRock said on Friday it had backed a shareholder resolution calling for faster climate action which the energy company’s board opposed. BlackRock’s vote at BP’s annual general meeting earlier this month points to growing pressure on both major oil...
Industrywmleader.com

Exxon Mobil’s Humbling Might Be Just the Beginning

On Wednesday, what was once unthinkable happened: An upstart hedge fund, Engine No. 1, was able to unseat at least two board members at. despite holding only 0.02% of the shares of the $250 billion company. “We heard from shareholders today about their desire to further” efforts to achieve low-carbon...
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

EIA: US weekly LNG exports decrease week on week

Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports LNG exports from the U.S. decreased this week, while Henry Hub prices remained flat. According to the EIA’s latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, U.S. LNG exports decreased for the period between 20 May and 26 May 2021. This reflects lower feed gas deliveries into LNG liquefaction facilities the prior week.
Energy Industryhydrocarbons-technology.com

Royal Dutch Shell to divest Mobile refinery in US to Vertex Energy

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to offload its Mobile refinery in Alabama, US to specialty refiner Vertex Energy. A deal has been signed between Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products US,...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Threatening Breakout

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied significantly during the course of the trading week to threaten the $67 level. Just above here, at the $67.50 level, it would signify a breakout and I think it is only a matter of time before we go looking towards the $70 level, possibly even the $72.50 level. It is worth noting that we closed towards the top of the week and therefore it suggests that it will be a bit of follow-through. If that is going to be the case, then I think dips continue to be bought into as a lot of people are banking on the reopening trade and of course the demand for crude oil picking up.
Energy IndustryPosted by
WABE

Big Oil Faces A Reckoning Decades In The Making

The day’s news was nothing short of astonishing. On Wednesday, a court in the Netherlands issued a landmark ruling against Royal Dutch Shell — an oil company already pledging to cut its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 — ordering it to act faster. At Chevron’s shareholder meeting, investors...
Mobile, ALalabamanews.net

Shell Oil sells Alabama Refinery to Vertex for $75 Million

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Shell Oil Company says it’s selling its refinery at Mobile, Alabama, to Texas-based Vertex Energy for $75 million in cash. The complex is located at the northern end of Mobile Bay and is designed to produce 90,000 barrels of crude oil and other products daily. Shell says the deal is part of its plan to shed refineries that aren’t aligned with trading hubs, chemical plants, and marketing businesses. The refinery will offer jobs to its current workforce as it changes hands. Vertex will purchase its hydrocarbon inventory at the time the sale is complete, which could add as much as $85 million to the deal.
Energy IndustryBBC

French oil giant Total rebrands in shift to renewables

Oil and gas giant Total will be rebranded as TotalEnergies as it shifts some of its focus towards renewable energy sources. Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the move and approved the firm's environmental goals. "We want to become a sort of green energy major," said chief executive Patrick Pouyanné.
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

Engine No. 1's Exxon win provides boost for ESG advocates

The rejection of Exxon Mobil's management team marks one of the most significant victories for shareholders who have been pushing for drastic action on climate change. The movement to transform Exxon's board of directors was led by a previously little-known hedge fund called Engine No. 1, which has just a 0.02% stake in Exxon and no history of activism in oil and gas. The firm gained at least two board seats at Exxon's annual shareholder meeting Wednesday and promised to push the crude driller to diversify beyond oil. Engine No. 1 was backed by two of the largest U.S. pension funds and some of the world's biggest asset management firms, including BlackRock Inc.
Energy Industrymcdonoughvoice.com

EIA boost of fuel consumption estimate good news for biofuels

The Energy Information Administration’s latest short-term outlook projects a continuation of higher energy prices, but there’s also hope for the biofuels industry in the form of stronger demand. EIA boosted its estimate of global petroleum and liquid fuels demand for at least the second consecutive month to a current projection...
Emeryville, CAPosted by
Reuters

Hydra Energy raises $12 million for hydrogen fueling expansion

(Reuters) - Fuelling startup Hydra Energy said on Thursday it had raised 15 million Canadian dollars ($12.4 million) to fund a hydrogen capture project and for converting diesel trucks to run on hydrogen. The latest financing comes from Emeryville, California-based Just Business, which focuses on sustainable investments and brings Hydra’s...