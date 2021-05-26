Energy Boosted By Fuel-Demand Outlook - Energy Roundup
Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures as hopes of a rebound in summer demand offset challenges to the sector from shifts in environmental consciousness. Activist investor Engine No. 1 won at least two seats on the board of Exxon Mobil despite the opposition of Chief Executive Darren Woods, a historic defeat for the oil giant that will likely force it to alter its fossil-fuel focused strategy and more directly confront growing shareholder concerns about climate change.www.marketscreener.com