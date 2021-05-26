newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Materials Flat Amid Chinese Commodity Price-Control Efforts -- Materials Roundup

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

Producers of metals and other raw materials were more or less flat as China's efforts to rein in commodity prices appeared to take effect. With a series of moves designed to stop speculation, China has succeeded in slowing a runaway rally in copper, iron-ore, aluminum and other industrial metals' prices. The price of copper closed Wednesday about 5% below its record high in New York, marked earlier in May.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodity Prices#Bayer#Raw Materials#Cancer#Metals Prices#U S Prices#Dow Jones Newswires#Chinese#Copper#Aluminum#Producers#Iron Ore#Roundup Users#Company#Moves#Rally
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Economy101.9 KELO-FM

Goldman says China is no longer center of commodities pricing

(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs said it no longer saw China as the center of commodities pricing, reasoning the pace of demand recovery in developed markets suggested Beijing as a buyer has been crowded out by Western consumers. “The bullish commodity thesis is neither about Chinese speculators nor Chinese demand growth....
Economyfeednavigator.com

Little evidence of decline in Chinese corn demand in US export sales data

As speculation took hold this week that China was looking to restrict corn imports and cancel cargo, US data shows the Asian country would seem to be continuing to purchase US corn. Yesterday saw the release of the anticipated weekly US export sales data. Following last week’s strong sales, this...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Coal rally continues amid concerns on supply availability to meet demand

Seaborne coal prices have been bullish over the past year, largely rising from pandemic lows last spring as global energy demand resumes and economies strengthen. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The prices are signaling a lack of supply as producers scramble to rehire furloughed workers...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Chinese BTC miners equivalent to Quebec's output on the move: Slush Pool

Edward Evenson, head of business development at Slush Pool owner Braiins, reports that a large number of Chinese BTC mining machines equivalent to Quebec’s entire output will be moving to North America and Europe. In Twitter thread on May 28, Evenson revealed that some Chinese BTC miners also have their...
Public HealthBloomberg

Swiss Watch Exports Recover to Pre-Covid Levels on China, U.S.

Swiss watch exports are returning to pre-pandemic levels after their biggest annual slump since the financial crisis, boosted by demand in China and the U.S. Shipments rose 2% to 1.8 billion francs ($2 billion) in April compared with the same month in 2019, according to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. Exports started to recover in March.
Economyajot.com

China’s yuan rises to strongest since ‘16 versus basket of peers

The yuan’s rally gathered pace on Thursday, with the Chinese currency climbing to its strongest level since March 2016 against a basket of trading partners. The yuan rose 0.2% versus a group of 24 exchange rates to 98 points, surpassing its previous peak from 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Against the dollar, the Chinese currency was up 0.2% to 6.3779 at 5:24 p.m. local time.
Economyindustryglobalnews24.com

CHINA’S INDUSTRIAL COMPANIES’ PROFITS ROSE 106 PERCENT

China’s industrial companies’ profits rose 106 percent. The average growth rate over the past two years stood at 22.3 percent. Profits of the equipment and high-tech manufacturing sectors respectively jumped 90.8 percent. The consumer goods manufacturing sector profits rose 45.3 percent.
AgricultureArkansas Online

China restricts corn imports into free-trade zones

China is clamping down on some corn imports over concern that overseas purchases have spiraled out of control, prompting several feed mills to cancel their U.S. cargoes. Chinese customs authorities are restricting imports into free-trade zones, which are not counted toward an official annual purchase quota, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The total U.S. corn cancellations are estimated to be fewer than 1 million tons, said two of the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.
Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Copper rises as strike fears and Chinese data reassure bulls

LONDON (May 27): Copper and other industrial metals prices rose sharply on Thursday, helped by strong US data, the threat of strikes at mines in top copper producer Chile and an easing of fears that China, the biggest consumer, will tighten monetary policy. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange...
SoftwareRedorbit.com

Tesla Seeks to Secure Supply of Semiconductor Chips Amid Global Shortage

A global shortage of semiconductor chips has put a crimp on automakers’ ability to produce electric vehicles. The shortage is expected to cost the auto industry as much as $110 billion. Now Tesla is seeking ways to solve issues in this part of its supply chain by securing its own stockpile of semiconductor chips.
Economykfgo.com

China’s crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) – A crackdown by Beijing is rapidly accelerating a shift in focus by makers of machines that ‘mine’ cryptocurrencies like bitcoin from China to North America and Central Asia as Chinese clients face an uncertain future. China’s central government vowed to clamp down on bitcoin mining and...
AgricultureNBC San Diego

China Is Still Behind on Buying Enough U.S. Goods to Fulfill ‘Phase One' Trade Deal

As part of the phase one trade deal, China agreed that over the next two years, it would buy at least $200 billion more in U.S. goods and services relative to 2017 levels. Chinese purchases of U.S. goods for this year through April are 73% of what they should be to stay on track with the trade agreement, according to estimates from the U.S.-based Peterson Institute for International Economics.
Economycryptoslate.com

Illegal coal extraction in China spurred Bitcoin mining ban

Rising cases of illicit coal extraction played a part in the recent Bitcoin mining ban in China, a report on business outlet Bloomberg said today. An estimated 65% of the world’s Bitcoin mining took place in China as of April last year. Climate warrior. Officials of the country said last...
Economycryptonews.com

Chinese Miners Block Mainland IP Access as Beijing’s Purge Intensifies

China’s struggle with Bitcoin (BTC) miners appears set to rumble on, as two Chinese players moved to restrict access from Mainland Chinese IP addresses – and one of the biggest mining hotspots in the country making ominous statements about mining “shutdowns.”. BitDeer, a mining group established by the Bitmain co-founder...