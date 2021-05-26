Materials Flat Amid Chinese Commodity Price-Control Efforts -- Materials Roundup
Producers of metals and other raw materials were more or less flat as China's efforts to rein in commodity prices appeared to take effect. With a series of moves designed to stop speculation, China has succeeded in slowing a runaway rally in copper, iron-ore, aluminum and other industrial metals' prices. The price of copper closed Wednesday about 5% below its record high in New York, marked earlier in May.www.marketscreener.com