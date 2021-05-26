Materials Flat Amid Chinese Commodity Price-Control Efforts -- Materials Roundup

China is clamping down on some corn imports over concern that overseas purchases have spiraled out of control, prompting several feed mills to cancel their U.S. cargoes. Chinese customs authorities are restricting imports into free-trade zones, which are not counted toward an official annual purchase quota, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The total U.S. corn cancellations are estimated to be fewer than 1 million tons, said two of the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.